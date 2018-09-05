LERETA : Selects Tiffany Stringfellow as Vice President of Business Development

LERETA, LLC, the leading national provider of real estate tax and flood
services for mortgage servicers, has tapped Tiffany Stringfellow as vice
president of business development. She is responsible for maintaining
and growing the relationships with LERETA’s largest clients.
Stringfellow has proven experience in the industry. Most recently, she
spent 13 years with CoreLogic where she focused on multiple projects
including solutions design in advisory services, capital market business
development and regional sales in Northern California.
“Customer service is at the forefront of maintaining healthy
relationships with our clients, followed closely by developing systems
that improve processes and the way the industry approaches tax and flood
servicing as a whole,” said John Walsh, CEO of LERETA. “Tiffany is
uniquely skilled in both of those areas and is a true asset to our team.
We look forward to a long, productive future that includes her valuable
contribution.”
Stringfellow has spent most of her career focused on client
relationships and was recognized for her efforts by being nominated for The
MReport’s 35 under 35 Women in the Workplace.
Stringfellow received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Sacramento State
University in 2005 and a Master of Business Administration from
University of Phoenix in 2007.
About LERETA
Since 1986, LERETA has provided the mortgage and insurance industries
the fastest, most accurate and complete access to property tax data and
flood hazard status information across the U.S. LERETA is committed to
giving customers extraordinary service and cost-effective property tax
and flood solutions. LERETA’s services are designed to increase
efficiency, reduce penalties and liabilities and improve processes for
mortgage originators and servicers. LERETA’s dedicated teams of real
estate tax and flood professionals along with LERETA’s experienced
management team allow the company to lead the industry in service and
technology.
