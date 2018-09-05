LERETA : Selects Tiffany Stringfellow as Vice President of Business Development

Company continues focus on providing an outstanding customer experience

LERETA, LLC, the leading national provider of real estate tax and flood services for mortgage servicers, has tapped Tiffany Stringfellow as vice president of business development. She is responsible for maintaining and growing the relationships with LERETA’s largest clients.

Stringfellow has proven experience in the industry. Most recently, she spent 13 years with CoreLogic where she focused on multiple projects including solutions design in advisory services, capital market business development and regional sales in Northern California.

“Customer service is at the forefront of maintaining healthy relationships with our clients, followed closely by developing systems that improve processes and the way the industry approaches tax and flood servicing as a whole,” said John Walsh, CEO of LERETA. “Tiffany is uniquely skilled in both of those areas and is a true asset to our team. We look forward to a long, productive future that includes her valuable contribution.”

Stringfellow has spent most of her career focused on client relationships and was recognized for her efforts by being nominated for The MReport’s 35 under 35 Women in the Workplace.

Stringfellow received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Sacramento State University in 2005 and a Master of Business Administration from University of Phoenix in 2007.

About LERETA

Since 1986, LERETA has provided the mortgage and insurance industries the fastest, most accurate and complete access to property tax data and flood hazard status information across the U.S. LERETA is committed to giving customers extraordinary service and cost-effective property tax and flood solutions. LERETA’s services are designed to increase efficiency, reduce penalties and liabilities and improve processes for mortgage originators and servicers. LERETA’s dedicated teams of real estate tax and flood professionals along with LERETA’s experienced management team allow the company to lead the industry in service and technology.

