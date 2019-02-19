LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL ON THE WATER ABOARD HORNBLOWER'S MARDI GRAS CELEBRATION COCKTAIL CRUISE

Marina del Rey, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Marina del Rey, CA – February 19, 2019) --- Hornblower Cruises & Events (HCE) will host a Mardi Gras Celebration Cocktail Cruise on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Guests will experience a taste of New Orleans aboard a yacht in Marina del Rey. Cruise includes small bites with New Orleans cuisine flair, signature Mardi Gras drinks, a live Dixie band, and spectacular marina views. The French Quarter may have Bourbon Street, but our Mardi Gras Celebration Cocktail cruise will be hard to beat. It's time to let the good times roll on the water!

Hornblower Cruises & Events Marina del Rey









Reservations are now being accepted. Limited tickets available.

Event: Mardi Gras Celebration Cruise

Place: Fisherman’s Village Marina (13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292)

Date: Sunday, March 3, 2019

Time: Boarding begins at 5:30pm. Cruise is from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Tickets: Costs are $65 per person. Taxes and service fees are additional.

The Cruise Includes:

2-Hour Yacht Cruise in the Marina

Boarding Cocktail - Signature Mardi Gras Cocktail

Beer, Wine and additional Cocktails are available to purchase on board

Small bites with New Orleans Cuisine Flair

3-Piece Dixie Band Entertainment

Our April Signature Series Cruises are Wine Down Wednesday and Dogs on Deck.





Hornblower Cruises & Events has been the leading charter yacht and public dining cruise operator headquartered in California for over 39 years. The company operates over 70 vessels, including the three largest dining yachts on the West Coast and has ports in San Francisco, Berkeley, Sacramento, Long Beach, Newport Beach, Marina del Rey, San Diego and New York.

Attachment

Elizabeth King Hornblower Cruises & Events 9494787603 eking@hornblower.com