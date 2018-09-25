"Doraemon" introduces ways to use Tokyo Metro to travel around Tokyo,
the history of Tokyo Metro in Vietnam as well as the charm and
convenient services of this subway on the Vietnamese homepage, which was
launched on March 2018.
We will publish promotional videos of Tokyo
sightseeing spots using 9 Metro Lines in our special homepage. Choose
the video that you would like to experience and you might get chosen to
win the LET “TOKYO METRO” LEAD YOU ACROSS TOKYO campaign.
[Tokyo
Metro Special Homepage Link] http://www.tokyometro.vn
LET “TOKYO METRO” LEAD YOU ACROSS TOKYO
Campaign Outline
[Period]
Sept 3, 2018 (Mon) - Dec 31, 2018 (Mon)
[Requirement]
• Those with passport • Those above 18 years old
[Procedure]
Go to the special homepage LET “TOKYO METRO” LEAD YOU ACROSS TOKYO
Campaign
Check promotional video that is full of Tokyo charms
Fill in the required details on the campaign page and DONE!
[Gift]
Equivalent fees of Vietnam-Tokyo flight tickets and 4D3N
accommodation fees, as well as Tokyo Subway Ticket 72H Ticket
Above gift are for 2 persons (Invitation for two)
*For more information, please refer to our campaign page
About LET “TOKYO METRO” LEAD YOU ACROSS TOKYO Campaign Promotional
Videos of 9 Lines
Tokyo is full of charm such as famous tourist
attractions, shopping, gourmet spots etc. that you won’t be able to
visit them all in just a few days!
We will introduce videos to show
perfect travel spots in Tokyo using Tokyo Metro subway (total of 9
lines).
Qu ỳ nh Anh, who is active in TV programs and various media
will introduce the charm of Tokyo in these 9 subway lines promotional
videos. Please enjoy the charm of LET “TOKYO METRO” LEAD YOU ACROSS
TOKYO with Anh's cute facial expressions. Check the videos and apply for
the campaign. You might get the chance to travel to Japan! (Winner is in
pair)
What are you waiting for? Check them out!!
*Published on Tokyo Metro Special Homepage
http://www.tokyometro.vn
