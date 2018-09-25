Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LET "TOKYO METRO" LEAD YOU ACROSS TOKYO Campaign Is Here

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 04:01am CEST

Watch video on Tokyo Metro special homepage and apply

[Application Period] Sept 3, 2018 (Mon) - Dec 31, 2018 (Mon)

"Doraemon" introduces ways to use Tokyo Metro to travel around Tokyo, the history of Tokyo Metro in Vietnam as well as the charm and convenient services of this subway on the Vietnamese homepage, which was launched on March 2018.
We will publish promotional videos of Tokyo sightseeing spots using 9 Metro Lines in our special homepage. Choose the video that you would like to experience and you might get chosen to win the LET “TOKYO METRO” LEAD YOU ACROSS TOKYO campaign.
[Tokyo Metro Special Homepage Link] http://www.tokyometro.vn

 

LET “TOKYO METRO” LEAD YOU ACROSS TOKYO Campaign Outline

 
[Period]   Sept 3, 2018 (Mon) - Dec 31, 2018 (Mon)
 
[Requirement] • Those with passport　• Those above 18 years old
 
[Procedure] Go to the special homepage LET “TOKYO METRO” LEAD YOU ACROSS TOKYO Campaign

Check promotional video that is full of Tokyo charms

Fill in the required details on the campaign page and DONE!

 
[Gift] Equivalent fees of Vietnam-Tokyo flight tickets and 4D3N accommodation fees, as well as Tokyo Subway Ticket 72H Ticket
 
Above gift are for 2 persons (Invitation for two)　

*For more information, please refer to our campaign page

 

About LET “TOKYO METRO” LEAD YOU ACROSS TOKYO Campaign Promotional Videos of 9 Lines
Tokyo is full of charm such as famous tourist attractions, shopping, gourmet spots etc. that you won’t be able to visit them all in just a few days!
We will introduce videos to show perfect travel spots in Tokyo using Tokyo Metro subway (total of 9 lines).
Qu ỳ nh Anh, who is active in TV programs and various media will introduce the charm of Tokyo in these 9 subway lines promotional videos. Please enjoy the charm of LET “TOKYO METRO” LEAD YOU ACROSS TOKYO with Anh's cute facial expressions. Check the videos and apply for the campaign. You might get the chance to travel to Japan! (Winner is in pair)
What are you waiting for? Check them out!!

*Published on Tokyo Metro Special Homepage
http://www.tokyometro.vn


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09/24WPP' : Wunderman Acquires Majority Stake In Emark
AQ
09/24DENISON MINES : Reports Results from Wheeler River PFS, Including +275% Increase in Pre-Tax NPV and Selection of ISR Mining Method for Phoenix Deposit
AQ
09/24INSTAGRAM CO-FOUNDERS STEP DOWN FROM COMPANY : New York Times
RE
09/24YEASTAR : Announces the Official Release of Linkus Unified Communications App
BU
09/24Disk Health Prediction for Ceph Mimic
GL
09/24Oil firm as Iran sanctions loom; OPEC, Russia resist calls to raise output
RE
09/24ASTRAZENECA : EU Approves Imfinzi For Locally-advanced, Unresectable NSCLC
AQ
09/24BREAKER RESOURCES NL : Lake Roe Animation
PU
09/24STARBUCKS : plans changes to company structure, layoffs
RE
09/24RAKUTEN : Card to launch “Rakuten Card American Express ® Card”
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : plans changes to company structure, layoffs
2AVANGRID INC : Iberdrola plans to boost U.S. renewable power by about 50 percent - CEO
3AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : revenues more than triples to $19.1 million in fourth quarter
4TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
5Canada heavy crude discount hits widest level on record

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.