Watch video on Tokyo Metro special homepage and apply

[Application Period] Sept 3, 2018 (Mon) - Dec 31, 2018 (Mon)

"Doraemon" introduces ways to use Tokyo Metro to travel around Tokyo, the history of Tokyo Metro in Vietnam as well as the charm and convenient services of this subway on the Vietnamese homepage, which was launched on March 2018.

We will publish promotional videos of Tokyo sightseeing spots using 9 Metro Lines in our special homepage. Choose the video that you would like to experience and you might get chosen to win the LET “TOKYO METRO” LEAD YOU ACROSS TOKYO campaign.

[Tokyo Metro Special Homepage Link] http://www.tokyometro.vn

LET “TOKYO METRO” LEAD YOU ACROSS TOKYO Campaign Outline [Period] Sept 3, 2018 (Mon) - Dec 31, 2018 (Mon) [Requirement] • Those with passport • Those above 18 years old [Procedure] Go to the special homepage LET “TOKYO METRO” LEAD YOU ACROSS TOKYO Campaign Check promotional video that is full of Tokyo charms Fill in the required details on the campaign page and DONE! [Gift] Equivalent fees of Vietnam-Tokyo flight tickets and 4D3N accommodation fees, as well as Tokyo Subway Ticket 72H Ticket Above gift are for 2 persons (Invitation for two) *For more information, please refer to our campaign page

About LET “TOKYO METRO” LEAD YOU ACROSS TOKYO Campaign Promotional Videos of 9 Lines

Tokyo is full of charm such as famous tourist attractions, shopping, gourmet spots etc. that you won’t be able to visit them all in just a few days!

We will introduce videos to show perfect travel spots in Tokyo using Tokyo Metro subway (total of 9 lines).

Qu ỳ nh Anh, who is active in TV programs and various media will introduce the charm of Tokyo in these 9 subway lines promotional videos. Please enjoy the charm of LET “TOKYO METRO” LEAD YOU ACROSS TOKYO with Anh's cute facial expressions. Check the videos and apply for the campaign. You might get the chance to travel to Japan! (Winner is in pair)

What are you waiting for? Check them out!!

*Published on Tokyo Metro Special Homepage

