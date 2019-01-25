LEXON : Writes a New Chapter in Its History by Joining BOW Group

BOW
Group announces the acquisition of French lifestyle brand LEXON
in order to diversify its portfolio beyond the Internet of Things.
Mina, Mino, Mino X et Mino L. Design by Manuella Simonelli et Andrea Quaglio (Photo: LEXON)
LEXON,
with 28 years of existence, more than 180 design awards, successful
collaborations with some of the most prestigious designers, presence in
90 countries, over 6,000 point of sales and a prosperous activity in
corporate gifts, has established itself as a worldly-known French design
brand.
LEXON’s
collections of timeless objects and luggage, designed for the home,
office, travel or urban nomadism, combine a strong identity with
simplicity of use, a daily aesthetic pleasure for consumers. Some of LEXON’s
iconic products are featured in the permanent collection of world-class
museums such as MoMA in New York and Centre Pompidou in Paris. The most
prestigious design boutiques including the Fondation Louis Vuitton, Le
Bon Marché, the MoMA Design store, have confirmed the brand's
international presence.
Among LEXON’s
best-sellers we can mention Tykho
radio, Flip
alarm clock, Airline
luggage and Mino
portable speaker, its latest success with over 500,000 pieces already
sold in less than a year.
Boris Brault, Founder and Chairman of BOW
Group says:
« LEXON
is an iconic French company: its lifestyle aesthetic, combined with an
expertise in creating desirable yet affordable objects aligns with our
ambition to conquer the market of lifestyle consumer products, together
with sister brand MyKronoz,
which has convinced more than 3 million users in less than 5 years.
Today, we plan to build upon LEXON’s
strong foundations to seize significant market opportunities. Having LEXON
among BOW Group will bring an incredible design heritage and provide
additional growth through diversification.”
By joining BOW Group, LEXON
will benefit from the group’s existing platforms, such as
its Shenzhen-based R&D center of about 40 engineers and manufacturing
capabilities named BOW Industries, a strong network of online and
offline sales channels and an effective digital set-up. One of the first
objectives is to expand its commercial activity and increase brand
exposure notably through the launch of a new e-commerce website.
LEXON
Founder René Adda, who joins
BOW Group executive team as Chief Design Officer and remains partner
says: “This operation marks for Lexon an incredible milestone to reach
our full potential. I’m thrilled to join BOW Group with whom we share
the same entrepreneurial spirit, passion for design and a
consumer-driven approach. This integration will give a new momentum to
LEXON by accelerating presence in untapped channels and countries
through selective distribution. In addition, leveraging BOW’s existing
R&D and supply chain infrastructure will incredibly facilitate our
product development and then our scaling strategy.”
About BOW Group
BOW Group is a
global player in lifestyle consumer products, operating worldwide in the
design and wearables markets with its 2 brands: MyKronoz
and LEXON.
BOW Group has now more than 100 talents spread across four office
locations: Paris, Geneva, Miami and Shenzhen.
Since July 2015, BOW has opened up its capital to Next
Stage AM, then, in 2017 to PM
Equity Partner - the corporate venture fund of Philip
Morris International. MyKronoz ZeTime
has convinced over 40,000 backers in more than 100 countries and became
the world's highest funded hybrid smartwatch with more than $8 million
raised, as well as the largest crowdfunding campaign ever from a
European company and the most backed product of 2017 on Kickstarter.
Since its foundation in 2013, MyKronoz has sold more than 3 million
wearables and established itself as a fierce challenger to both tech and
traditional watchmakers.
