Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

LG Elec's 5G phones in doubt as chip deal with Qualcomm set to expire

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 01:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man talking on his phone walks past the logo of LG Electronics during Korea Electronics Show 2016 in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - Sales of LG Electronics Inc's new 5G smartphone looked uncertain on Wednesday after the firm said it was unable to narrow differences with Qualcomm Inc to renew a chip licence deal that is due to expire this month.

In a U.S. court filing late on Tuesday, the South Korean firm opposed Qualcomm's efforts to put a sweeping U.S. antitrust decision against it on hold, arguing setting the ruling aside could force it into signing another unfair deal.

"If Qualcomm does not participate in negotiations with LGE in accordance with the Court’s Order, LGE will have no option but to conclude licence and chipset supply agreements once again on Qualcomm's terms," LG's filing in the federal court in San Jose, California said.

The lack of clarity over a new licence deal raises concerns over the rollout of LG's newly launched 5G smartphones, crucial for the loss-making handset maker to boost flagging smartphone sales and catch up with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

"If LG Electronics fails to renew its contract with Qualcomm, it is very likely that it will not be able to make any phones since LG does not manufacture chips by itself," BNK Securities analyst Park Sung-soon said.

"It would do catastrophic damage to its mobile business."

An LG spokeswoman said she could not elaborate on the potential impact as negotiations with Qualcomm were in progress.

The firm launched its first 5G smartphone powered by Qualcomm in the United States in May after debuting it in South Korea in the same month.

LG is the third-largest smartphone vendor in the U.S. market with an 11 percent market share as of the first quarter of this year, and trails Apple Inc and Samsung, according to market researcher Counterpoint.

The firm has been renegotiating a licensing deal with Qualcomm after terminating the existing agreement in 2018 to seek better terms with the chipmaker. But the two companies have failed to reach a new deal and their interim licence agreement will end this month.

Qualcomm in late May asked a U.S. federal judge not to enforce her antitrust decision while it pursued an appeal. The company said the judge's ruling would entail "radically restructuring its business relationship" in ways that would be impossible to reverse if it won an appeal.

LG said Qualcomm would be able to extend its chipset monopoly status into the 5G market if the court decided to put the antitrust ruling on hold.

"Staying the Court's Order as Qualcomm requests will cause LG Electronics irreparable harm in its negotiations with Qualcomm and that may ultimately impact the entire 5G market," LG said in the filing.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Ju-min Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:32aChina's factory inflation slows as manufacturing stumbles; food prices soar
RE
01:16aLG Elec's 5G phones in doubt as chip deal with Qualcomm set to expire
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12:54aAsia shares drift lower, wait on U.S. inflation
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aUS DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar hovers near 11-week low on Fed rate cut bets
RE
12:04aMost fall on China growth fears, trade standoff
RE
06/12Surprise gain in Japan's machinery orders masks cooling investment outlook
RE
06/11Dash for growth at company founded by Indian yoga guru leads to stumbles
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : is serious about a possible record quarter, not so serious about a submarine car
2OPEC nears deal to keep production curbs in place - UAE energy minister
3AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to shut restaurant delivery service in U.S.
4CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : Your applications are on the move – how do you secure them everywhere?
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Proxy advisers lob rare rebuke against Nissan CEO Saikawa
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About