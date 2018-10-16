LG Electronics President and CTO Dr. I.P. Park to Keynote at CES 2019

The Consumer
Technology Association (CTA) today announced that President and
Chief Technology Officer of LG Electronics Inc., Dr. I.P. Park, will
deliver the pre-show keynote address at the upcoming CES®
2019. Dr. Park’s address will take place at 6:30 PM Monday, Jan. 7
in the MGM Park Theater. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2019 will run
Jan. 8-11, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Park will offer fresh perspectives on the evolving artificial
intelligence (AI) landscape, while exploring how AI will impact the
lives of consumers in the years ahead. Speaking on the eve of CES 2019 –
the annual gathering of the world’s foremost consumer technology leaders
– Dr. Park’s address marks LG Electronics’ first CES keynote and
reinforces the impact AI has on the future of innovation.
“LG is a global powerhouse at the forefront of the AI revolution, which
will impact nearly every major industry from technology to healthcare,
agriculture, transportation, engineering and beyond,” said Gary Shapiro,
president and CEO, CTA. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Park to the CES
2019 stage as he delivers LG’s first keynote in CES history. We look
forward to hearing his insight into the future of AI that is redefining
our homes, businesses and communities.”
As LG’s president and CTO, Dr. Park is driving artificial intelligence
as the company’s main growth engine, focusing on self-evolving products,
a seamless connected user experience and open platforms. Among the
scores of global innovation initiatives that he leads, Dr. Park oversees
five LG AI labs around the world, including the new Toronto AI Lab and
expanded Silicon Valley Lab in Santa Clara, Calif.
He is recognized as one of the world’s top CTO’s for his achievements in
leading R&D teams to spur innovation through AI, cloud computing, IoT
and user experience related to connected cars, mobile devices, smart TVs
and audio systems. Prior to joining LG in 2017, Dr. Park previously held
leadership positions at several global companies including Harman,
Samsung and Panasonic. LG’s latest products and services will be on
display at CES 2019 at CES Tech
East, located in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Central
Hall, Booth #11100.
CES is the largest and most influential technology event on the planet,
featuring 4,500 exhibiting companies across 2.75 million net square feet
of exhibit space. The 2018 event attracted a total attendance of
182,198, including a record 63,784 international attendance, according
to the official show
audit. Conducted by Vault Consulting, LLC, the CES audit provides
absolute verification of exhibition records, including direct on-site
observation, examination of registration systems and testing of attendee
records.
CES 2019 will showcase life-changing technology from 4,500 exhibiting
companies across 20 product categories, featuring solutions that will
transform how we live, work and play. The show provides access to the
very latest transformative tech such as 5G connectivity, artificial
intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities,
sports, machine intelligence and more.
About CES:
CES® is the world's gathering place for all who thrive on the
business of consumer technologies. It has served as the proving ground
for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 years-the global
stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the
marketplace. As the largest hands-on event of its kind, CES features all
aspects of the industry. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology
Association (CTA)TM, it attracts the world's business leaders
and pioneering thinkers. Check out CES
video highlights. Follow CES online at CES.tech
and on social.
About Consumer Technology Association:
Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™ is the trade association
representing the $377 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which
supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80
percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s
best-known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including
policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry
promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and
strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® –
the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of
consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s
industry services.
