LG Electronics President and CTO Dr. I.P. Park to Keynote at CES 2019

Park to discuss the evolving AI landscape and its impact across the full tech ecosystem

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced that President and Chief Technology Officer of LG Electronics Inc., Dr. I.P. Park, will deliver the pre-show keynote address at the upcoming CES® 2019. Dr. Park’s address will take place at 6:30 PM Monday, Jan. 7 in the MGM Park Theater. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2019 will run Jan. 8-11, 2019, in Las Vegas.

Park will offer fresh perspectives on the evolving artificial intelligence (AI) landscape, while exploring how AI will impact the lives of consumers in the years ahead. Speaking on the eve of CES 2019 – the annual gathering of the world’s foremost consumer technology leaders – Dr. Park’s address marks LG Electronics’ first CES keynote and reinforces the impact AI has on the future of innovation.

“LG is a global powerhouse at the forefront of the AI revolution, which will impact nearly every major industry from technology to healthcare, agriculture, transportation, engineering and beyond,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Park to the CES 2019 stage as he delivers LG’s first keynote in CES history. We look forward to hearing his insight into the future of AI that is redefining our homes, businesses and communities.”

As LG’s president and CTO, Dr. Park is driving artificial intelligence as the company’s main growth engine, focusing on self-evolving products, a seamless connected user experience and open platforms. Among the scores of global innovation initiatives that he leads, Dr. Park oversees five LG AI labs around the world, including the new Toronto AI Lab and expanded Silicon Valley Lab in Santa Clara, Calif.

He is recognized as one of the world’s top CTO’s for his achievements in leading R&D teams to spur innovation through AI, cloud computing, IoT and user experience related to connected cars, mobile devices, smart TVs and audio systems. Prior to joining LG in 2017, Dr. Park previously held leadership positions at several global companies including Harman, Samsung and Panasonic. LG’s latest products and services will be on display at CES 2019 at CES Tech East, located in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Central Hall, Booth #11100.

CES 2019 will showcase life-changing technology from 4,500 exhibiting companies across 20 product categories, featuring solutions that will transform how we live, work and play. The show provides access to the very latest transformative tech such as 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, sports, machine intelligence and more.

Registration for CES 2019 is open. Visit CES.tech for the latest exhibitor news and show announcements. Additional CES keynotes will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit the CES Keynote page for the latest updates.

