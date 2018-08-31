LG
Electronics (LG), Google,
and Innit
today unveiled a powerful joint solution for the Smart Kitchen that
enables hands-free voice control, step-by-step guided cooking, and
automated expert cook programs on premium SIGNATURE
KITCHEN SUITE ovens and ranges. By combining the benefits of
voice-enabled technology, such as the Google Assistant, with smart
appliances connected to a rich food platform, consumers are empowered to
become the best home chefs possible. The joint solution will be
demonstrated daily in the SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE showroom at IFA 2018.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180831005409/en/
LG, Google, and Innit Unveil Breakthrough Smart Kitchen Integration at IFA 2018 (Photo: Innit)
LG's Smart Display is a powerful AI-enabled Smart Speaker with an 8-inch
display for a richer interactive experience, ideally suited for the
kitchen counter, allowing consumers to hear and see the help they need
for a wide variety of tasks. Innit is featured as the first smart
kitchen platform on the smart display, enabling rich guided cooking
experiences with step-by-step videos, as well as automated orchestration
of connected appliances, including SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE with
SmartThinQ™.
SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE appliances provide unparalleled precision,
performance, and versatility. Innit helps consumers maximize these
benefits by enabling automated expert cooking programs that are tailored
to the unique properties of each meal, and to the advanced cooking
features of each appliance. Simply ask the Smart Display to start
cooking, and Innit sends a multi-step adaptive cooking program to the
appliance while monitoring thousands of data points, ensuring optimal
results every time.
“SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE helps home chefs achieve amazing results by
staying true to food,” said Alice Ryu, Head of Smart Solution Business
of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solutions Company. “When we
respect the food at every level, we can create incredible experiences.
Our joint solution with Google and Innit is wholly aligned with this
approach.”
The demo at IFA 2018 shows how consumers can answer the everyday
question of “What’s for dinner?” with personalized meal suggestions.
Home chefs can access helpful how-to videos hands-free, making it easy
and fun to cook new foods. Innit works with kitchen appliances,
including the SIGNATURE KITCHEN SUITE ovens, to deliver cooking programs
that are orchestrated and tailored to each meal. The results are
perfectly timed to ensure all parts of the meal are ready at the same
time, allowing customers to confidently leave the kitchen knowing the
meal is in good hands.
“In the past, consumers may have had to open up six or seven apps to get
the help they need cooking, including nutrition information, recipes,
shopping lists, how-to videos, and remote control apps for various
devices,” said Kevin Brown, CEO and co-founder of Innit. “With LG,
Google, and Innit working together, consumers can enjoy a single elegant
journey that gives them the confidence and assistance to create
incredible meals every day.”
Availability
The joint demonstration between Signature Kitchen Suite, Google & Innit
will be displayed at IFA 2018 in a dedicated outdoor exhibit in
Sommergarten, Berlin Messe, outside LG’s main exhibit in Hall 18. Innit
will launch this smart kitchen solution to consumers in Q4 2018.
About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company
The LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global
leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air quality systems as
well as futuristic products featuring artificial intelligence. The
company is creating total solutions for the home with its industry
leading core technologies and is committed to making life better for
consumers around the world by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen
appliances, living appliances and air solution products. Together, these
products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient
operation and compelling health benefits. For more information, visit www.LG.com.
About Innit
Innit is on a mission to conquer the kitchen and take care of the people
and food within it. The Silicon Valley-based company has developed the
world's first Connected Food Platform, which simplifies the entire food
journey for consumers. Working with partners across appliance, retail,
and CPG brands, Innit combines strengths through the “With Innit”
program to provide a personalized, connected and confidence-building
consumer experience from inspiration to plated reality. For more
information, visit www.innit.com.
