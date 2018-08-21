Log in
LG : Innotek Introduces ‘Visible Disinfection Lighting’ Solution

08/21/2018 | 02:07am CEST

LG Innotek today announced 'Visible Disinfection Lighting', which is a functional light source that gives the effect of sterilization by sunlight with the indoor light.

The LED realizes the effect of eco-friendly sterilization, that is, the method used to dry household goods and blankets under the sun, in indoor spaces conveniently and safely at any time.

Bacteria have a characteristic that they become extinct when exposed to sunlight for a long time. It is because of a material called 'porphyrin' inside of bacteria which destroys its cells by reacting with certain wavelengths of sunlight. LG Innotek created 'Visible Disinfection Lighting' by maximizing the use of the 405nm wavelength to which porphyrin reacts most actively, with its unique LED light extraction technology.

Using LG Innotek's 'Visible Disinfection Lighting' one can easily sterilize an indoor space without having to use any chemicals. According to the result of the sterilization power test on Hygienic Light LED by Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL), 99.9% of escherichia coli get killed.

Especially, since this product does not harm the human body, its sterilization function can be used with any worries in places where many people pass by such as kitchens or restrooms. The product is verified that it does not have any negative effect on the eyes or skin, from the Photobiological Safety Standard (IEC62471) of International Electrotechnical Commission, an international standard for electrical technology.

Also, 'Visible Disinfection Lighting' of LG Innotek can optimize the sterilization power according to the indoor conditions in the same way as how one controls the brightness of the light.

LG Innotek plans to actively promote 'Visible Disinfection Lighting', aiming at local and international LED lighting manufacturers. Since the sterilization effect and safety of this product have been proven, The Company can actively promote the product to apply it to facilities related to health&medical treatment and other public places such as food&drug-related facilities and public restrooms.

In fact, LG Innotek has already installed this product in the coffin rooms of funeral halls and waste storage rooms in Yonsei University Severance Hospital Seoul as a trial. The product has received positive responses as it enhances the sterilization effect and gives a psychological relief at the same time.

Meanwhile, LED lighting manufacturers can now efficiently and stably produce differentiate lightings with the supply of this LED from LG Innotek. This is possible thanks to the company's quality competitiveness that comes from owning the core technology and production lines for the light source. The manufacturers can design various types of lightings including flat panel, tube, and down light types with this light source.

Song June-O, the Vice President of LED Business Unit, said that ''Visible Disinfection Lighting' is an innovative solution that will brighten up our living space and at the same time sterilize it safely and conveniently.' And 'It will be able to improve the quality of many people's lives.'

Disclaimer

LG Innotek Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 00:06:05 UTC
