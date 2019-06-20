LG : LGI Provided ‘Training to Its Overseas Investment Business Sites' for Staff Members

LGI Provided 'Training to Its Overseas Investment Business Sites' for Staff Members

- 2nd year staff members visited the coal mine, palm plantation, and hydroelectric power plant sites that are located in Indonesia

- The purpose of such a visit was to promote LGI people with a sense for the field and the members' pride and sense of belonging to the company have been greatly enhanced because of it.

On June 17, LG International revealed that it had conducted a training program for 2nd year staff members to have a field trip to overseas investment business sites. The aim of such an activity was to enhance the staff members' understanding of the overseas business sites of the company and further develop their work experiences.

To start with, the training programs divided 24 staff members who had joined the company in 2017 into three groups and each group subsequently visited the coal, palm, and power generation business sites in Indonesia. From May 19, each of the two groups visited the coal mine (PT.GAM) and palm plantation (PT.PAM) located in Kalimantan for 6 nights and 7 days, while the remaining group visited the private hydroelectric power generation (PT.BNE) situated in northern Sumatra from June 10 for 5 nights and 6 days. During the program, they were able to tour and thoroughly experience the overall field businesses regarding the coal, palm oil, and power production processes.

Indonesia, which was the training site for the staff members, is a strategic site of LGI where the company's resources and infra businesses are conducted to the greatest extent. Since 2007, when LGI first invested in the MPP coal mine, the company officially commenced with conducting resources businesses in Indonesia. For instance, LGI invested in the palm plantation in 2009 and in the GAM coal mine in 2012, while rapidly expanding its businesses in Indonesia by taking over two Indonesian palm plantations (TBSM, GUM) last year. At the same time, the company continues to make active actions in the local infra businesses such as entering into the development project of the private hydroelectric power generation in Hasang in 2015. Based on such activities, LGI currently operates two coal mines, three palm plantations, and one power plant in Indonesia.DAN SANG WOO, a staff member from the LGI Finance Team who participated in the training program, discussed how he was able to recognize the importance of the business sites and further enhance his understanding of specific tasks by directly experiencing the major local business fields of the company. Furthermore, he mentioned that it was an excellent opportunity to advance his pride and sense of belonging to the company.

Since 2009, LGI has been providing training programs for staff members to visit the company's major overseas business sites including China and Indonesia, and so far, about 300 staff members have participated in the training program.

Regarding the training program, an LGI member revealed that the majority of staff members have been highly satisfied with visiting the overseas business investment sites since they are able to directly observe and experience the local businesses. Moreover, he pointed out that in addition to such a program, the company is conducting basic job training, one-to-one mentoring, and many other human interchange programs to ensure that the staff members can adapt themselves to their tasks and the organization on a greater scale.Since this year, LGI has considerably expanded the programs and the range of participants in order to foster future entrepreneurs in the long-term through the MBA training program by selecting and dispatching LGI members to overseas along with the overseas conference participation programs, etc. Furthermore, the company has also expanded various in-company and outside company training programs such as the required courses for different positions, capability development for specialized duties, leadership development of managers, in-company language program, communication education for all company members, and so on.

Through such activities, LGI plans to construct a system called the 'virtuous circle of growth' where the development of individuals will also become the development of the organization, which in turn will result in the growth of individuals. (The End)

Staff members who participated in the LGI overseas investment business site training can be seen harvesting the palm tree fruits by themselves at the palm plantation in Indonesia.

Staff members who participated in the LGI overseas investment business site training can be seen transferring the fruits harvested in the Indonesian palm plantation to a truck.

Staff members who participated in the LGI overseas investment business site training can be seen listening to an explanation regarding the structure and management of the power plant at the private hydroelectric power generation site located in Hasang, Indonesia.

Staff members who participated in the LGI overseas investment business site training can be seen listening to an explanation regarding the power production and supply at the private hydroelectric power generation site located in Hasang, Indonesia.

Staff members who participated in the LGI overseas investment business site training can be seen listening to an explanation regarding the overall mine management duties including coal mining, coal transportation, coal shipment, and many others at the GAM mine in Indonesia.

Staff members who participated in the LGI overseas investment business site training can be seen observing the coal mining site at the GAM mine in Indonesia.