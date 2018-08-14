LG : TO INTRODUCE ADVANCED STYLERS WITH AI VOICE RECOGNITION AND MIRRORED GLASS DE...

Log in
08/14/2018
2018.08.14

Two New Styler Models to Set New Standard in AI and Design


SEOUL, Aug. 14, 2018 - LG Electronics (LG) will unveil advanced models of its revolutionary Styler clothing care system at IFA 2018. Both the Styler ThinQ and Styler Mirrored Glass Door feature unique features for enhancing user convenience while keeping clothes cleaner, more hygienic and stylish. Users can control the Styler ThinQ using voice commands while the Styler Mirrored Glass Door maximizes functionality in the home.
The new LG Styler ThinQ and LG Styler Mirrored Glass Door boast the high performance level and advanced technology of the original Styler. With TrueSteam™, the new Styler models continue to keep clothes clean and hygienic by eliminating over 99.9 percent of the germs and bacteria in everyday clothes.* The moving hanger literally shakes away light wrinkles and unpleasant odors while the Pants Crease Care function eliminates wrinkles and keeps them looking sharp with a crisp crease line. And thanks to the Gentle Dry feature, the Styler dries delicate fabrics faster and more gently.
With LG's exclusive AI platform, DeepThinQ, at its core, the Styler ThinQ enables more control through voice commands. Just say, 'Hi LG' to activate the Styler. With just a voice, users can turn the LG Styler ThinQ on and off, select and start a cleaning cycle, check for problems and even get a recommendation on the best cycle.
The LG Styler Mirrored Glass Door goes well with any home décor with its premium design, high functionality and optimum efficiency. This handsome product features convenient mirrored doors to complement any furniture and room while delivering the same great cleaning power as the Styler ThinQ.
'LG is proud to pioneer advances in clothing care with products such as the Styler, which is equipped with advanced core technologies pioneered by LG,' said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics and Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. 'LG will continue to enhance user convenience and deliver complete lifestyle solutions with new features and technologies.'
Visitors to LG's IFA booth in Hall 18 of Messe Berlin from August 31 to September 5 will have a chance to see the expanded Styler lineup and other home innovations for themselves.

* Certified by the British Allergy Foundation as more than 99.9 percent effective in sanitizing and reducing allergens and bacteria with TrueSteam™.

Disclaimer

LG Corp. published this content on 14 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2018 02:05:09 UTC
