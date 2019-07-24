Log in
LGBTQ Owned Consulting Firm Granite Solutions Groupe Honored as Diverse Supplier of the Year by U.S. Bank in Minneapolis

07/24/2019 | 01:51pm EDT

We are excited and honored to share that Granite Solutions Groupe received the inaugural U.S. Bank Diverse Supplier of the Year award yesterday in Minneapolis, presented by Hector Martinez, U.S. Bank’s head of Supplier Diversity. Since our founding over 20 years ago, Granite Solutions Groupe has always believed that a diverse environment creates the best opportunity for success. Diverse perspectives help drive creativity and innovation, and a diverse workforce empowers companies to make the kinds of bold decisions necessary to thrive.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005732/en/

Heather Olson (NMSDC), Kara King (GSG), John Henning (GSG) and Hector Martinez (US Bank) at the award ceremony on July 23 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

Heather Olson (NMSDC), Kara King (GSG), John Henning (GSG) and Hector Martinez (US Bank) at the award ceremony on July 23 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

U.S. Bank’s recognition of our commitment to diversity and inclusion is a huge milestone for GSG and the LGBTQ business community. Without the support of organizations like U.S. Bank, the LGBTQ community would not be where it is today. Despite great progress in the last 50 years, a recent national survey released by the Human Rights Campaign found that close to half of LGBTQ workers are not fully out of the closet at work, and believe coming out could hurt their career prospects or promotion opportunities. More than half reported hearing anti-LGBTQ comments from coworkers.

By celebrating diverse-owned businesses, U.S. Bank and the North Central Minority Supplier Development Council are helping to create and cultivate a work environment where minority employees feel safe and free. We are grateful for the leadership and support of U.S. Bank’s executive team for recognizing diversity as a key social and financial imperative for the long-term success of the bank and our community.

In closing, we’d like to share John Henning’s closing remarks from the award ceremony: “I want to encourage each and every person in this room to remember that you can make a difference every day. As human beings, we must come together to embrace each other and learn to listen, understand and support each other so that we can rise to the challenge of creating economic empowerment for all!”


© Business Wire 2019
