LGL : Current report

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING
LGL GROUP INC
Form: 8-K
Date Filed: 2019-07-24
Corporate Issuer CIK: 61004
© Copyright 2019, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 24, 2019
THE LGL GROUP, INC.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
|
Delaware
|
001-00106
|
38-1799862
|
(State or Other Jurisdiction
|
(Commission
|
(IRS Employer
|
of Incorporation)
|
File Number)
|
Identification No.)
|
2525 Shader Road, Orlando, FL
|
|
32804
|
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
|
(Zip Code)
Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code:(407) 298-2000
(Former Name or Former Address, If Changed Since Last Report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions ( see General Instruction A.2. below):
-
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
-
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
-
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
-
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
|
|
Trading
|
|
|
Title of each class
|
|
Symbol(s)
|
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
Common Stock, par value $0.01
|
|
LGL
|
|
NYSE American
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial
|
accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
|
☐
|
|
Change in Date of the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Subsequent to the Company's April 15, 2019 announcement of a revised date for the Company's annual meeting of stockholders for 2019 (the "2019 Annual Meeting"), the Board of Directors determined that Management and the Company would not be able to hold the 2019 Annual Meeting on the revised date it had set.
The LGL Group, Inc's Board of Directors has determined and agreed via Unanimous Written Consent, that the Company's 2019 Annual Meeting will now be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. EST, at The Corporate Center, 401 Theodore Fremd Ave, Rye, NY 10580. The Board also established the close of business on September 17, 2019 as the record date for the determination of stockholders who are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the 2019 Annual Meeting and any adjournments or postponements thereof.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
July 24, 2019
|
THE LGL GROUP, INC.
|
|
By: /s/ James W. Tivy
|
|
|
Name:
|
James W. Tivy
|
|
|
Title:
|
Chief Financial Officer
Disclaimer
The LGL Group Inc. published this content on 24 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2019 20:34:02 UTC