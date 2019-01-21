LGO Markets Announces Partnership with XTRD to Onboard Institutional Traders

LGO Markets, a non-custodial, secure and transparent trading platform dedicated to institutions and XTRD are delighted to announce their collaboration.

XTRD is a technology company introducing a new infrastructure allowing banks, hedge funds, and large institutional traders to easily access cryptocurrency markets. XTRD will integrate LGO Markets into its own ecosystem to provide easy access to the exchange’s real-time market data and execution through unified FIX API. Therefore, institutional traders will seamlessly get access to new liquidity pool without significant changes in their algorithms.

LGO Markets, in their turn, will provide white glove support for XTRD clients.

On further steps, companies agreed to work together on rebuilding ecosystem that should bring execution and clearing services on a new level. LGO Markets started with uncompromising respect to regulations from day one what makes it the perfect partner according to XTRD.

“When we just started our dialog, I was pleasantly surprised by the fact, that the entire solution was being built by traditionally good French engineers. Besides technological stack, LGO Markets is taking seriously on regulations what is good for company and industry as a whole,” said XTRD CTO Serg Gulko. “Over the time we discovered that we might have much more to work in common besides FIX API integration.”

Hugo Renaudin, CEO at LGO Markets, commented: “We’re extremely excited to partner with XTRD, a leading infrastructure provider for traders in the cryptocurrency space. We both share the same passion for good products and excellent engineering. As our ambition is to become the reference institutional platform for trading, clearing, and settlement of digital assets, it only makes sense to work with XTRD which will provide institutional grade access to our platform.”

