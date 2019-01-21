LGO Markets Announces Partnership with XTRD to Onboard Institutional Traders

LGO Markets, a non-custodial, secure and transparent trading
platform dedicated to institutions and XTRD are delighted to
announce their collaboration.
XTRD is a technology company introducing a new infrastructure allowing
banks, hedge funds, and large institutional traders to easily access
cryptocurrency markets. XTRD will integrate LGO Markets into its own
ecosystem to provide easy access to the exchange’s real-time market data
and execution through unified FIX API. Therefore, institutional traders
will seamlessly get access to new liquidity pool without significant
changes in their algorithms.
LGO Markets, in their turn, will provide white glove support for XTRD
clients.
On further steps, companies agreed to work together on rebuilding
ecosystem that should bring execution and clearing services on a new
level. LGO Markets started with uncompromising respect to regulations
from day one what makes it the perfect partner according to XTRD.
“When we just started our dialog, I was pleasantly surprised by the
fact, that the entire solution was being built by traditionally good
French engineers. Besides technological stack, LGO Markets is taking
seriously on regulations what is good for company and industry as a
whole,” said XTRD CTO Serg Gulko. “Over the time we discovered
that we might have much more to work in common besides FIX API
integration.”
Hugo Renaudin, CEO at LGO Markets, commented: “We’re extremely
excited to partner with XTRD, a leading infrastructure provider for
traders in the cryptocurrency space. We both share the same passion for
good products and excellent engineering. As our ambition is to become
the reference institutional platform for trading, clearing, and
settlement of digital assets, it only makes sense to work with XTRD
which will provide institutional grade access to our platform.”
Learn more at https://lgo.markets/
and www.xtrd.io
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005314/en/