LHCC and Aging2.0 Partner to Accelerate Innovation in Aging and Combat Isolation Among Older Adults.

Announcing their partnership in Louisville, Kentucky, while also putting their money, networks and mentorship into a global search for innovations to mitigate social isolation among older adults.

The Louisville Healthcare CEO Council (LHCC) is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Aging2.0, the largest global innovation platform focused on aging. Highlighting their shared mission to accelerate innovation and recognizing Louisville as the home to titans of the healthcare aging innovation industry, Aging2.0 is moving its international headquarters into LHCC’s new Corporate Innovation Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

In light of the global pandemic, LHCC & Aging2.0 are launching their partnership by co-hosting a Global Innovation Search for innovations that address social isolation and loneliness for older adults.

“This partnership is a natural one,” said LHCC Board Chair and Kindred Healthcare CEO Benjamin A. Breier. “Aging2.0 and LHCC are both organizations committed to finding systems solutions.” “By connecting the LHCC corporate healthcare titans and their business challenges to an active network of innovators dedicated to the aging innovation space, we are changing the healthcare conversation about aging from being about challenges to being about opportunities,” added Tammy York Day, LHCC President and CEO.

The Global Innovation Search, which kicks off today, will provide an opportunity for innovators around the world to showcase their product or service and compete for international exposure. Aging2.0 & LHCC are searching for innovations that help keep older adults connected to their communities, families, healthcare providers and vital information.

Innovators interested in participating in the Global Innovation Search can learn more about the program and submit their application at www.aging2.com/gis. The deadline to apply is Monday, June 15 at 11:59pm PT.

“The global pandemic is hitting the older adult population the hardest, not only from a risk and mortality perspective, but also in the way it is exacerbating isolation and loneliness due to social distancing” said Katy Fike, co-founder of Aging2.0. “The stakes are high and the need is urgent. If you are an innovator with a solution, we want to hear about it,” Fike added.

About Louisville Healthcare CEO Council

The Louisville Healthcare CEO Council (LHCC) is comprised of the top 12 healthcare companies headquartered in Louisville, KY. The CEOs who make up the LHCC board of directors organized the council to leverage the strengths and assets of their organizations to solve important national healthcare problems that extend beyond the scope of any one single member company. With its representation of healthcare entities across the entire continuum of care, LHCC capitalizes on its sector strength to identify healthcare gaps and connect innovators with capital and customers. Member companies include Anthem BC/BS Kentucky, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Baptist Healthcare Systems, Inc., BrightSpring Health Services, Galen College of Nursing, Hosparus Health, Humana, Kindred Healthcare, Norton Healthcare, Passport Health Plan, Signature HealthCARE, and Trilogy Health Services. For more information, please visit www.lhccinc.com

About Aging2.0

Founded in 2012 by Stephen Johnston and Katy Fike, Aging2.0 strives to accelerate innovation to address the biggest challenges and opportunities in aging. Aging2.0’s international, interdisciplinary and intergenerational community has grown to 40k+ innovators across 31 countries. Aging2.0’s volunteer-run chapter network, which spans over 120 cities, has hosted more than 700 events around the world. For more information, please visit www.aging2.com.

