Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LHCC and Aging2.0 Partner to Accelerate Innovation in Aging and Combat Isolation Among Older Adults.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/18/2020 | 07:03am EDT

Announcing their partnership in Louisville, Kentucky, while also putting their money, networks and mentorship into a global search for innovations to mitigate social isolation among older adults.

The Louisville Healthcare CEO Council (LHCC) is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Aging2.0, the largest global innovation platform focused on aging. Highlighting their shared mission to accelerate innovation and recognizing Louisville as the home to titans of the healthcare aging innovation industry, Aging2.0 is moving its international headquarters into LHCC’s new Corporate Innovation Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005311/en/

In light of the global pandemic, LHCC & Aging2.0 are launching their partnership by co-hosting a Global Innovation Search for innovations that address social isolation and loneliness for older adults.

“This partnership is a natural one,” said LHCC Board Chair and Kindred Healthcare CEO Benjamin A. Breier. “Aging2.0 and LHCC are both organizations committed to finding systems solutions.” “By connecting the LHCC corporate healthcare titans and their business challenges to an active network of innovators dedicated to the aging innovation space, we are changing the healthcare conversation about aging from being about challenges to being about opportunities,” added Tammy York Day, LHCC President and CEO.

The Global Innovation Search, which kicks off today, will provide an opportunity for innovators around the world to showcase their product or service and compete for international exposure. Aging2.0 & LHCC are searching for innovations that help keep older adults connected to their communities, families, healthcare providers and vital information.

Innovators interested in participating in the Global Innovation Search can learn more about the program and submit their application at www.aging2.com/gis. The deadline to apply is Monday, June 15 at 11:59pm PT.

“The global pandemic is hitting the older adult population the hardest, not only from a risk and mortality perspective, but also in the way it is exacerbating isolation and loneliness due to social distancing” said Katy Fike, co-founder of Aging2.0. “The stakes are high and the need is urgent. If you are an innovator with a solution, we want to hear about it,” Fike added.

About Louisville Healthcare CEO Council

The Louisville Healthcare CEO Council (LHCC) is comprised of the top 12 healthcare companies headquartered in Louisville, KY. The CEOs who make up the LHCC board of directors organized the council to leverage the strengths and assets of their organizations to solve important national healthcare problems that extend beyond the scope of any one single member company. With its representation of healthcare entities across the entire continuum of care, LHCC capitalizes on its sector strength to identify healthcare gaps and connect innovators with capital and customers. Member companies include Anthem BC/BS Kentucky, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Baptist Healthcare Systems, Inc., BrightSpring Health Services, Galen College of Nursing, Hosparus Health, Humana, Kindred Healthcare, Norton Healthcare, Passport Health Plan, Signature HealthCARE, and Trilogy Health Services. For more information, please visit www.lhccinc.com

About Aging2.0

Founded in 2012 by Stephen Johnston and Katy Fike, Aging2.0 strives to accelerate innovation to address the biggest challenges and opportunities in aging. Aging2.0’s international, interdisciplinary and intergenerational community has grown to 40k+ innovators across 31 countries. Aging2.0’s volunteer-run chapter network, which spans over 120 cities, has hosted more than 700 events around the world. For more information, please visit www.aging2.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:32aAKCEA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:32aZOVIO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
07:32aMODERNA : Announces Positive Interim Phase 1 Data for its mRNA Vaccine (mRNA-1273) Against Novel Coronavirus
BU
07:31aFOODS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of HF Foods Group Inc. (form 10-Q)
AQ
07:31aREALFICTION HOLDING AB : publishes its 2019 Annual Report
AQ
07:31aStrongbridge Biopharma plc to Present at Upcoming 2020 Solebury Trout Virtual Global Healthcare Conference Series
GL
07:31aBIOGEN : New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Reinforce Sustained Efficacy and Longer-Term Safety Across Broad Range of Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Patients
AQ
07:31aACREAGE : Announces Operational Update to Drive Improved Margins and Returns
AQ
07:31aGraybug Vision Appoints Parisa Zamiri, Physician-Scientist with Deep Expertise in Ophthalmology, as Chief Medical Officer
GL
07:31aApplied Materials to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : Thyssenkrupp in talks with peers over steel business
2LONDON BRENT OIL : Brent at one-month high, U.S. oil tops $31 as restrictions ease
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
4GRUBHUB INC. : Grubhub and Uber Chiefs Continue Deal Talks
5Trump admin slaps solar, wind operators with retroactive rent bills

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group