Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LHN : Annual Reports And Related Documents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 01:09am CET
Please see attached documents.

This announcement has been prepared by LHN Limited (the 'Company') and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor'), for compliance with the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The Sponsor has not verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The Sponsor and the SGX-ST assume no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Gillian Goh, Director, Head of Continuing Sponsorship (Mailing Address: 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318 and E-mail: sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg).

Disclaimer

LHN Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 00:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:44aPEARL ORIENTAL OIL : Update on the special general meeting
PU
02:41aOil prices rise, but set for first annual decline since 2015
RE
02:19aSTRIKE ENERGY : 31-12-2018 Appendix 3Z Final Director's Interest T Goyder (217 KB)
PU
02:19aSTRIKE ENERGY : 31-12-2018 Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest S Bizzell (154 KB)
PU
02:19aSTRIKE ENERGY : 31-12-2018 Strike Board Update (145 KB)
PU
02:03aTRIBUNE PUBLISHING : EFE News Briefs for Sunday, December 30 (End of the Day)
AQ
02:01aTHE HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP, INC. : Announces Chaucer Sale Closing
PR
01:59aVICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
01:44aUNITED RUSAL : List of directors and their roles and functions
PU
01:39aSUPERDRY : How to style a leather jacket in winter to keep you warm
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT LTD : MACAU LEGEND DEVELOPMENT : Announcements and Notices -
2UNITED COMPANY RUSAL ADR : UNITED RUSAL : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
3MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : 'Let's make Old Trafford a fortress'
4TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO : TRIBUNE PUBLISHING : Origin of virus that hobbled newspapers still unclear
5STRIKE ENERGY LTD : STRIKE ENERGY : 31-12-2018 Appendix 3X Initial Director's Interest S Bizzell (154 KB)

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.