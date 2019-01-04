LHN : Terms Of Reference For Remuneration Committee

Please refer to the attached.

This announcement has been prepared by LHN Limited (the 'Company') and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor'), for compliance with the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The Sponsor has not verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The Sponsor and the SGX-ST assume no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Gillian Goh, Director, Head of Continuing Sponsorship (Mailing Address: 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318 and E-mail: sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg).

