LHV : Internet Bank offers LHV's clients an overview of their crowdfunding investments

19. june 2019

LHV began offering a new free service to their investment services clients, enabling them to access information on alternative financial allocations in the Internet Bank summary view. EstateGuru and Coinbase accounts are the first of these that can be viewed.

Adding alternative investments, meaning investments in crowdfunding and cryptocurrencies, to the summary view means that the client is able to conveniently view their stock exchange and OTC transactions, while also having a quick and comprehensive overview of their investment portfolio.

'Alternative investments have become an important part of investment activities, especially in the case of new investors. We estimate that more than 13,000 Estonians have invested in crowdfunding platforms, which is a significant and rapidly growing number of investors. A fixed rate of return on loan instruments and access to new exciting asset classes, such as placing money in growth companies, have found a clear place in investors' portfolios alongside stock exchange traded shares and funds. LHV wants to keep abreast with its customers' investment activities, so we also decided to move a step closer to the world of alternative investments. The value of our new service for the client is a better and clearer view of their assets, allowing the client to grow those assets more successfully. We believe that higher quality information will help our clients to better manage their risks and thus also be a more successful investor' said Martin Mets, Head of Retail Investment Services at LHV.

The Internet Bank now provides the client with detailed information on all investment platform investments (such as EstateGuru loans), including acquisition cost, realised revenues, market value and profits. In addition, the client is able to see their available cash balance on the platform.

To view information on alternative investment accounts, the client must select 'Alternative Investments' under the heading 'Growing Funds' in the LHV Internet Bank, indicate the desired platform (e.g. Coinbase), and confirm their identity. The client will then be able to see the information on this platform in their LHV Internet Bank summary view.

'LHV's new service is a good example of the cooperation between banks and fintech's and we are happy that LHV is one of the trendsetters in that field. This also serves to confirm that crowdfunding investments have become a solid part of investing, and that the traditional financial world has accepted it. EstateGuru has more than 25,000 investors from various locations across Europe, and the number of retail clients and institutional investors are rapidly growing. This type of interface allows us to offer even greater added value to our clients,' commented Mihkel Stamm, the Chief Operating Officer of EstateGuru, regarding cooperation with LHV Bank.

Firstly, information about Coinbase and EstateGuru accounts can be seen in LHV's Internet Bank. In the near future, the opportunity to view information about Crowdestate, Bondora and other bigger alternative investment platform accounts will also be added.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank and LHV Varahaldus. LHV employs over 400 people. LHV's banking services are used by 177,000 clients, and pension funds managed by LHV have more than 177,000 active clients.