Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LHV : More than 1000 novel Entrepreneur Accounts have been opened

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 07:08am EDT

11. july 2019

**The Entrepreneur Account, launched through the cooperation of LHV Pank and the Tax and Customers Board, has gained more than 1000 customers within 6 months. The Entrepreneur Account simplifies the payment of taxes and reporting of private persons engaged in entrepreneurship. **

As at today, there are 1005 active Entrepreneur Accounts at LHV Pank. LHV started to offer its customers the possibility of using an Entrepreneur Account in January. As this was a completely new service enabled by the law to private persons engaged in micro-enterprise, it was difficult to estimate the future popularity of the service. 'We are satisfied that in half a year we have already reached 1000 Entrepreneur Accounts. This shows that there is a demand for this,' said Kadri Kiisel, head of Retail Banking at LHV. 'There have been lots of prospects and we have received invitations throughout Estonia to come and introduce the Entrepreneur Account to people. We have every interest in making entrepreneurship as easy, carefree and unbureaucratic as possible for people,' Kiisel added.

The statistics of LHV show that 56% of the users of the Entrepreneur Account are men, and 44% women. The oldest user of the Entrepreneur Account is 81 years old, the youngest 11, and the average user 40 years old.

Out of the users of the Entrepreneur Account, 51% live in Harju County (39% in Tallinn), 22% in Southern Estonia, 10% in Western Estonia, 9% in Eastern Estonia, 8% in Central Estonia. One Entrepreneur Account user, however, lives in France.

The Entrepreneur Account is a favourable and unbureaucratic form for engaging in entrepreneurship that simplifies the fulfilment of business-related obligations of private persons. When using the Entrepreneur Account, there is no need to submit financial statements, and monthly tax returns are submitted and taxes paid automatically. When using the Entrepreneur Account, the tax rate is 20% of the amount received in the Entrepreneur Account. If the annual income exceeds EUR 25,000, the amount exceeding it will be subject to a 40% tax rate. If the sum received in the Entrepreneur Account exceeds EUR 40,000 in a calendar year, it will not be possible to use the Entrepreneur Account.

Entrepreneur Account is most useful for persons, who sell their time to other private persons, i.e. provide services or sell products, for which there is no need to make big expenditures in advance or the costs of which are paid by the person ordering the service. Entrepreneur Account is not suitable for commodity brokers or when the input cost comprises a large part of the sales price.

Generally, the Entrepreneur Account can be used similarly to a regular current account, however we recommend using another current account for daily operations that are not related to the Entrepreneur Account, to avoid erroneous tax payments to the Tax and Customs Board. Further information: https://www.emta.ee/eng/private-client/declaration-income/entrepreneur-account-natural-person

In June, the Entrepreneur Account developed by LHV and the Tax and Customs Board received the innovation award of the Banking Association.

All news

Disclaimer

LHV Group AS published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 11:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:19aEighteenth Distribution Percentages Announced for Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. and Its Debtor Affiliates
BU
07:19aINTOSOL : Result of AGM
PR
07:18aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS SAOG : Get Prime Class Treatment Using Nojoom Points at Muscat International Airport
PU
07:18aWAREHOUSES DE PAUW : WDP puzzles out the best future for everyone
PU
07:18aFORGAME : Letter to Non-registered Holders and Request Form
PU
07:18aHEXO CORP : to transfer listing to the New York Stock Exchange
AQ
07:16aSSR Mining Reports Second Quarter 2019 Production Results
AQ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:13aOPEC sees lower 2020 demand for its oil, points to surplus
RE
07:13aDELTA AIR LINES : Form8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil at six-week high on Gulf of Mexico storm, Iran tensions
2AIRBUS SE : Europe should brace for U.S. tariffs on several fronts - German official
3KRONES AG : KRONES : adjusts its earnings outlook for 2019
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Bitcoin extends losses after Fed chief urges halt to Facebook's crypto project
5OCEANAGOLD CORP : OCEANAGOLD : Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2019 Results Release Date and Conference Call..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About