Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LHV : Recording of LHV Group's 16 April investor meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 01:23am EDT

LHV Group
Company Announcement

Recording of LHV Group's 16 April investor meeting

At the investor meeting held on 16 April, LHV Group's 2019 Q1 results were presented by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group, Erki Kilu, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Pank and Mihkel Oja, Chairman of the Management board of LHV Varahaldus.

The meeting took place in LHV's Tallinn Client office and was attended by about 20 investors, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast on LHV Facebook page.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://youtu.be/6Y9tAa2oKEU.

Presentation (in English): https://investor.lhv.ee/assets/files/LHV_Group_Presentation_2019-04-EN.pdf

Priit Rum
Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee

Disclaimer

LHV Group AS published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 05:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:05aPOLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC : Polymetal becomes first foreign issuer to list on the Astana International Exchange
EQ
02:02aDANONE : Food group Danone keeps goals despite weaker first-quarter sales
RE
02:02aSPORTAMORE PUBL : updates the financial goals
AQ
02:02aQLIRO PUBL : Interim report for 1 January - 31 March 2019
AQ
02:02aSCIBASE PUBL : New study opens up new applications for SciBase's product Nevisense
AQ
02:02aBOSKALIS WESTMINSTER : acquires EUR 75 million dredging contracts in Indonesia
AQ
02:02aHANSA BIOPHARMA : Notice to Annual General Meeting in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)
AQ
02:02aSWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Sobi™ launches Liberate Life™, a vision of living life beyond haemophilia, on World Haemophilia Day
AQ
02:02aCHARLES TAYLOR PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
02:02aPOWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC : - First Revenue Contract for PowerHouse Energy
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : NETFLIX : forecast disappoints as streaming competition looms
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Qualcomm stock jumps 23 percent on surprise settlement with Apple
3Tech for Good - Aruna Wins Alipay-NUS Enterprise Social Innovation Challenge for Using Digital Technology t..
4ASML HOLDING : ASML : 1Q Net Profit Fell, Backs Fiscal Year Guidance
5ERICSSON AB : TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson reports first quarter results 2019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About