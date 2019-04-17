LHV : Recording of LHV Group's 16 April investor meeting

LHV Group

Company Announcement

Recording of LHV Group's 16 April investor meeting

At the investor meeting held on 16 April, LHV Group's 2019 Q1 results were presented by Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group, Erki Kilu, Chairman of the Management Board of LHV Pank and Mihkel Oja, Chairman of the Management board of LHV Varahaldus.



The meeting took place in LHV's Tallinn Client office and was attended by about 20 investors, the live feed of the presentation was broadcast on LHV Facebook page.

Recording of the investor meeting (in Estonian) is available at: https://youtu.be/6Y9tAa2oKEU.

Presentation (in English): https://investor.lhv.ee/assets/files/LHV_Group_Presentation_2019-04-EN.pdf

