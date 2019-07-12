LHV : once again declared best bank in Estonia by Euromoney

12. july 2019

Euromoney, the leading international business magazine, declared LHV the best bank in Estonia for the second year in a row.

One of the world's most prominent business magazine's presented its awards yesterday, on 10 July, at the Awards for Excellence 2019 awards gala, in London. LHV found success at the competition through the continued rapid growth of the bank and innovativeness in developing services. LHV also stood out with the rapid progress it has made in servicing fintechs.

According to Andres Kitter, Member of the Management Board of LHV Pank and Head of LHV UK, LHV's actions have received positive recognition internationally. 'Receiving recognition for the second year is, without a doubt, a very important sign - the actions of LHV and our fine team have been noted and appreciated. Taking into consideration which growth and development phase LHV Pank is currently in, we accept this recognition as an advance and will continue striving, since the most important recognitions are still in front of us,' commented Kitter.

Singapore-based DBS was named the world's best bank this year. KBC was recognised as the best bank in Western Europe, and Raiffeisen Bank International was recognised as the best bank in Central-Eastern Europe.

When presenting its awards, Euromoney processes the data of more than 1000 candidates each year, comparing the economic results, growth numbers and development activities of the banks over the past 12 months. The business magazine Euromoney has been presenting their Awards of Excellence to banks since 1992, being the oldest and most prestigious awards in the financial sector.

