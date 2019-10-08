LI Bao Ge : AMENDMENT OF CONCERT PARTY DEED AND CHANGE IN CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS (in PDF)

AMENDMENT OF CONCERT PARTY DEED AND DISTRIBUTION IN SPECIE

The Board has received notice from the Concert Parties that on 8 October 2019, following the completion of Distribution in Specie, (i) Zhao Tian ceased to be a direct shareholder of the Company; and (ii) Bright Creator, Mr. Wong, Sun Foo Sing and Sky Gain became the direct shareholders of the Company in respect of 301,225,120, 59,324,960, 59,324,960 and 59,324,960 Shares, respectively, representing approximately 37.65%, 7.42%, 7.42% and 7.42% of the entire issued share capital of the Company, respectively (excluding the 13,350,000 and 300,000 Shares directly held by Mr. Chan and Mr. Lam, respectively).

On the same day, the Concert Parties have further entered into the Amendment Deed to the effect that (i) only Bright Creator, Sun Foo Sing, Mr. Chan, Mrs. Chan, Mr. Ho, Mr. Tsui K. F., Mr. Lam, Ms. Tsui, and Mr. Tsui C. K., remain as the Remaining Concert Parties, and (ii) the Outgoing Parties, namely Zhao Tian, Hong Cui, Mr. Wong, Sky Gain, Mr. David Chow, Mr. Anthony Chow and Mr. Tam ceased to be members of the Concert Parties.

CHANGE IN CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS

Upon execution of the Amendment Deed, the Outgoing Parties are no longer bound to comply with the Concert Party Deed to cast unanimous vote collectively for or against all resolutions in the shareholders' meetings of the Company and discussions of the Group together with the Remaining Concert Parties. As a result, the Outgoing Parties are no longer part of a group of shareholders of the Company acting in concert with the Remaining Concert Parties; and the Outgoing Parties and the Remaining Concert Parties are no longer deemed to be interested in the Shares held by each other.

As a result of the aforesaid, (i) the Outgoing Parties ceased to be the Controlling Shareholders of the Company; and (ii) the Remaining Concert Parties became the only Controlling Shareholders of the Company.

Each of the Concert Parties has executed the Deed of Non-competition (as supplemented by the Supplemental Deed of Non-competition), which stipulates that, among other things, the Deed of Non-competition shall terminate on the date on which the Covenantors and their close associates, when taken together, ceases to be interested in 30% (or such other amount as may from time to time be specified in the Listing Rules as being the threshold for determining a controlling shareholder of a company) or more of the entire issued share capital of the Company provided that the Deed of Non-competition shall continue to be in full force and effect as against the other Covenantors.

Since the Outgoing Parties ceased to be the Controlling Shareholders of the Company, each of them will no longer be bounded by the Deed of Non-competition. The Remaining Concert Parties, on the other hand, will continue to be bounded by the Deed of Non-competition.