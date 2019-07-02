Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LI Bao Ge : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE (in PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 05:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Li Bao Ge Group Limited

利 寶 閣 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1869)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors (the "Directors") of Li Bao Ge Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Li Bao Ge Group Limited

Chan Chun Kit

Chairman

Hong Kong, 2 July 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chan Chun Kit, Mr. Lam Kwok Leung Peter, Mr. Wong Ka Wai and Mr. Chow Yiu Pong David; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Chi Keung, Prof. Wong Lung Tak Patrick and Mr. Tam Tak Kei Raymond.

Disclaimer

LI Bao Ge Group Ltd. published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 09:02:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:38aNISSIN FOODS : Plans to Invest approx. RMB180 Million to Build a New Production Plant in Zhuhai
AQ
05:36aDISCOVERY : Travel channel brings hit series 'ripley's believe it or not!' and 'ghost adventures' to san diego to headline panels at comic-con international
AQ
05:35aGLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. : Publication of the proportion of own shares held by the Company according to article 13 of the Luxembourg law dated 11 January 2008 relating to the transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended
EQ
05:33aWISDOM MARINE LINES : Announcement of the Record Date for Cash Dividend
PU
05:33aEEX EUROPEAN ENERGY EXCHANGE : to adjust the calculation method for the final settlement price of dairy products
PU
05:33aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Kumpulan wang persaraan (diperbadankan) reference no. cs2-02072019-00051
PU
05:33aENM : 02 Jul 2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June 2019
PU
05:33aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Employees provident fund board reference no cs2-02072019-00018
PU
05:30aPATRIZIA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05:28aPROSPERITY REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Monthly Return
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
4GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 30/6/2019
5VALE : VALE : 07/01/2019 Vale announces dates for reporting of 2Q19 performance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About