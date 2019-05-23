LI Bao Ge : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 MAY 2019 (in PDF)

Log in
LI Bao Ge : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 MAY 2019

05/23/2019 | 05:08am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Li Bao Ge Group Limited

利 寶 閣 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1869)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 MAY 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that, at the AGM held on Thursday, 23 May 2019, the Resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of annual general meeting (the "Notice of AGM") of Li Bao Ge Group Limited (the "Company") both dated 3 April 2019 in relation to, among other matters, proposals for (a) grant of general mandates to issue new Shares and repurchase Shares; (b) re-election of Directors; and (c) payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notice of AGM.

The Board is pleased to announce that, at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") held on Thursday, 23 May 2019, the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM (the "Resolutions") were duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions by way of poll.

The Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, had acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 800,000,000 Shares, which was also the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any of the Resolutions at the AGM under the Listing Rules and there were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any of the Resolutions at the AGM under the Listing Rules. No Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the Resolutions at the AGM.

1

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

At the AGM held on Thursday, 23 May 2019, the Resolutions were voted by way of poll. The poll results in respect of each of the Resolutions were as follows:

No. of the Shares

Ordinary Resolutions

For

Against

(Approximate %)

(Approximate %)

1.

To receive and adopt the audited financial

488,282,142

0

statements of the Company and its subsidiaries and

(100%)

(0%)

the reports of the Directors and the auditors of the

Company for the year ended 31 December 2018

2.

To re-appoint Ting Ho Kwan & Chan CPA Limited

488,282,142

0

as auditors of the Company and to authorise the

(100%)

(0%)

board of Directors to fix its remuneration.

3.

(a) To re-elect Mr. Chan Chun Kit as an executive

488,282,142

0

Director.

(100%)

(0%)

(b) To re-elect Mr. Chow Yiu Pong David as an

488,282,142

0

executive Director.

(100%)

(0%)

(c) To re - elect Mr. Liu Chi Keung as an

488,282,142

0

independent non-executive Director.

(100%)

(0%)

(d) To authorise the board of Directors to fix the

488,282,142

0

Directors' remuneration.

(100%)

(0%)

4.

To approve the payment of a final dividend of

488,282,142

0

HK0.50 cents per Share of the Company for the

(100%)

(0%)

year ended 31 December 2018.

5.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot,

488,282,142

0

issue and deal with additional shares not exceeding

(100%)

(0%)

20% of the issued share capital of the Company as

at the date of passing this resolution.

6.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to

488,242,142

0

repurchase shares not exceeding 10% of the issued

(100%)

(0%)

share capital of the company as at the date of

passing this resolution.

7.

To extend the general mandate granted to the

488,242,142

0

Directors to allot, issue and deal with additional

(100%)

(0%)

shares in the share capital of the Company by an

amount not exceeding the amount of the shares

repurchased by the Company.

The description of the Resolutions above is by way of summary only. The full text appears in the Notice of the AGM.

2

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions, the Resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders at the AGM as ordinary resolutions.

By the order of the Board

Li Bao Ge Group Limited

Chan Chun Kit

Chairman

Hong Kong, 23 May 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chan Chun Kit, Mr. Lam Kwok Leung Peter, Mr. Wong Ka Wai and Mr. Chow Yiu Pong David; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Chi Keung, Prof. Wong Lung Tak Patrick and Mr. Tam Tak Kei Raymond.

3

Disclaimer

LI Bao Ge Group Ltd. published this content on 23 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2019 09:07:04 UTC
