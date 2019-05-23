LI Bao Ge : POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 MAY 2019 (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Li Bao Ge Group Limited

利 寶 閣 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1869)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 23 MAY 2019

The Board is pleased to announce that, at the AGM held on Thursday, 23 May 2019, the Resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions by way of poll.

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") and the notice of annual general meeting (the "Notice of AGM") of Li Bao Ge Group Limited (the "Company") both dated 3 April 2019 in relation to, among other matters, proposals for (a) grant of general mandates to issue new Shares and repurchase Shares; (b) re-election of Directors; and (c) payment of a final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2018. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notice of AGM.

The Board is pleased to announce that, at the annual general meeting (the "AGM") held on Thursday, 23 May 2019, the proposed resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM (the "Resolutions") were duly passed by the Shareholders as ordinary resolutions by way of poll.

The Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office of the Company, Tricor Investor Services Limited, had acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued Shares was 800,000,000 Shares, which was also the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against the Resolutions. No Shareholder was required to abstain from voting on any of the Resolutions at the AGM under the Listing Rules and there were no Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of any of the Resolutions at the AGM under the Listing Rules. No Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the Resolutions at the AGM.