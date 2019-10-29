|
LI Bao Ge : PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF ONE RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY FOUR EXISTING SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE (in PDF)
10/29/2019 | 07:02pm EDT
Li Bao Ge Group Limited
利 寶 閣 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1869)
PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF
ONE RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY FOUR EXISTING SHARES
HELD ON THE RECORD DATE
Financial adviser to the Company
Underwriter to the Rights Issue
PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE
The Board proposes to implement the Rights Issue on the basis of one Rights Share for every four existing Shares held on the Record Date at the Subscription Price of HK$0.238 per Rights Share, to raise gross proceeds of approximately HK$47.6 million (assuming no further issue or repurchase of Shares on or before the Record Date) before expenses, by way of the Rights Issue of 200,000,000 Rights Shares to the Qualifying Shareholders.
The Company will provisionally allot to the Qualifying Shareholders one Rights Share in nil- paid form for every four existing Shares in issue and held on the Record Date. The Rights Issue will not be available to the Non-Qualifying Shareholders.
The estimated net proceeds from the Rights Issue after deducting all necessary expenses are estimated to be approximately HK$45.6 million (assuming no further issue or repurchase of Shares on or before the Record Date), which are intended to be applied for (i) repayment of the Group's indebtedness and interest expenses; (ii) payment of renovation and refurbishment costs incurred for recently opened restaurants and other existing restaurants; and (iii) general working capital for the Group.
UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT AND IRREVOCABLE UNDERTAKINGS
On 29 October 2019 (after trading hours of the Stock Exchange), the Company entered into the Underwriting Agreement with the Underwriter in relation to the underwriting and respective arrangements in respect of the Rights Issue.
Pursuant to the Underwriting Agreement, save for the Rights Shares which have been irrevocably and unconditionally undertaken to take up in the Undertakings, the Underwritten Shares were fully underwritten by the Underwriter on the terms and subject to the conditions set out therein.
As at the date of this announcement, Bright Creator, Mr. Chan, Sun Foo Sing, Mr. Lam, Mr. Wong and Sky Gain beneficially owns 301,225,120 Shares, 13,350,000 Shares, 59,324,960 Shares, 300,000 Shares, 59,324,960 Shares, and 59,324,960 Shares respectively, the number of Rights Shares to which Bright Creator, Mr. Chan, Sun Foo Sing, Mr. Lam, Mr. Wong and Sky Gain are respectively entitled under the Rights Issue are 75,306,280 Rights Shares, 3,337,500 Rights Shares, 14,831,240 Rights Shares, 75,000 Rights Shares, 14,831,240 Rights Shares and 14,831,240 Rights Shares respectively.
Each of Bright Creator, Mr. Chan, Sun Foo Sing, Mr. Lam, Mr. Wong and Sky Gain has irrevocably and unconditionally undertaken in the Undertakings in favour of the Company and the Underwriter, among other things, (i) to subscribe or procure the subscription of the Rights Shares which will respectively constitute their allotment of Rights Shares in respect of the Shares beneficially owned by them respectively pursuant to the terms of the Rights Issue; (ii) the Shares beneficially owned by them respectively will remain registered in their respective name(s) at the close of business on the Record Date as they are on the date of the Undertakings;
-
to procure that the acceptances in respect of their respective Rights Shares shall be lodged with the Registrar or the Company, with payment in full therefor in cash by no later than the Latest Time for Acceptance or such later date as the Company may agree in writing; (iv) not to dispose of or transfer any Shares, or any interests therein, in any manner up to and including two Business Day after the Latest Time for Acceptance; and (v) not to acquire or subscribe for any Rights Shares (either in nil-paid or fully-paid forms) in excess of their respective entitlements according to their respective shareholdings in the Company as at the Record Date.
Accordingly, assuming no further issue or repurchase of Shares on or before the Record Date, the Controlling Shareholders will not trigger a general offer obligation as a result of the Rights Issue and no Whitewash Waiver will be applied for.
WARNING OF THE RISKS OF DEALING IN THE SHARES AND THE NIL-PAID RIGHTS SHARES
The Rights Issue is conditional, among other matters, upon fulfillment of the conditions set out under the sub-section headed "Conditions of the Rights Issue" in the section headed "PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE" of this announcement. In particular, the Rights Issue is subject to the Underwriter not terminating or rescinding the Underwriting Agreement in accordance with the terms set out therein. Accordingly, the Rights Issue may or may not proceed. Any Shareholders or potential investors contemplating selling or purchasing the Shares and/or the nil-paid Rights Shares up to the date when the conditions of the Rights Issue are fulfilled (and the date of the Underwriter's right of termination or rescission of the Underwriting Agreement ceases) will bear the risk that the Rights Issue could not become unconditional and may not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and/or nil-paid Rights Shares. Any person who is in any doubt about his/her/its position or any action to be taken is recommended to consult his/her/its own professional advisers.
TRADING ARRANGEMENTS
According to the expected timetable, the last day of dealing in the Shares on a cum-rights basis is Friday, 8 November 2019 and the Shares will be dealt in on an ex-rights basis from Monday, 11 November 2019. The Rights Shares are expected to be dealt in their nil-paid form from Friday, 22 November 2019 to Friday, 29 November 2019 (both dates inclusive). To qualify for the Rights Issue, any transfer of the Shares (together with the relevant share certificates) must be lodged for registration with the Registrar, by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 12 November 2019.
The Latest Time for Acceptance is expected to be at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 4 December 2019. The Company will apply to the Stock Exchange for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the Rights Shares in both their nil-paid and fully-paid forms.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As the proposed Rights Issue will not increase the number of issued shares or the market capitalisation of the Company by more than 50%, the Rights Issue is not subject to the approval of the Shareholders in a general meeting under the Listing Rules.
GENERAL
The Prospectus Documents containing, among other things, the Prospectus setting out details of the Rights Issue, the PAL and the EAF, are expected to be despatched to the Qualifying Shareholders on Wednesday, 20 November 2019. A copy of the Prospectus will also be made available on the websites of the Company (http://www.starofcanton.com.hk) and the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk). Subject to the advice of the Company's legal advisers in the relevant jurisdictions and to the extent reasonably practicable, the Company will send copies of the Prospectus to the Non-Qualifying Shareholders (if any) for their information only, but will not send any PAL or EAF to them.
PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE
The Company proposes to raise gross proceeds of approximately HK$47.6 million (assuming no further issue or repurchase of Shares on or before the Record Date) before expenses, by way of the Rights Issue of 200,000,000 Rights Shares to the Qualifying Shareholders at the Subscription Price of HK$0.238 per Rights Share.
|
Issue statistics
|
|
|
Basis of the Rights Issue
|
:
|
One (1) Rights Share for every four (4) existing Shares
|
|
|
held on the Record Date
|
Subscription Price
|
:
|
HK$0.238 per Rights Share
|
Number of Shares in issue as at
|
:
|
800,000,000 Shares
|
the date of this announcement
|
|
|
Number of Rights Shares
|
:
|
200,000,000 Rights Shares (assuming no further issue or
|
|
|
repurchase of Shares on or before the Record Date)
Aggregate nominal value of the Rights Shares to be issued
Number of Shares in issue upon completion of the Rights Issue
Amount to be raised
-
HK$2,000,000 (assuming no further issue or repurchase of Shares on or before the Record Date)
-
1,000,000,000 Shares (assuming no further issue or repurchase of Shares on or before the date of completion of the Rights Issue)
-
gross proceeds of approximately HK$47.6 million (assuming no further issue or repurchase of Shares on or before the Record Date) before expenses
The Company has no outstanding convertible bonds, options, derivatives, warrants, conversion rights or other similar rights entitling holders thereof to subscribe for or convert into or exchange for new Shares as at the date of this announcement.
Assuming no new Shares (other than the Rights Shares) are allotted and issued on or before completion of the Rights Issue, the aggregate number of nil-paid Rights Shares proposed to be provisionally allotted pursuant to the terms of the Rights Issue represents 25% of the Company's issued share capital as at the Record Date and 20% of the Company's issued share capital as enlarged by the Rights Issue. The Company has not conducted any rights issue, open offer and/ or specific mandate placing within the 12-month period immediately preceding the date of this announcement, or prior to such 12-month period where dealing in respect of the Shares issued pursuant thereto commenced within such 12-month period, nor has it issued any bonus securities, warrants or other convertible securities as part of such rights issue, open offers and/or specific mandate placings within such 12-month period. The Rights Issue does not result in a theoretical dilution effect of 25% or more on its own.
Qualifying Shareholder
The Rights Issue is only available to the Qualifying Shareholders. To qualify for the Rights Issue, a Shareholder must be registered as a member of the Company on the Record Date and not be a Non-Qualifying Shareholder on the Record Date. In order to be registered as members of the Company on the Record Date, all transfers of the Shares (together with the relevant share certificate(s)) must be lodged with the Registrar by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 12 November 2019. It is expected that the last day of dealing in the Shares on a cum-rights basis is Friday, 8 November 2019 and the Shares will be dealt in on an ex-rights basis from Monday, 11 November 2019.
It is expected that the Company will send the Prospectus Documents, including the Prospectus, the PAL and the EAF, to the Qualifying Shareholders on Wednesday, 20 November 2019. Subject to the advice of the Company's legal advisers in the relevant jurisdictions and to the extent reasonably practicable, the Company will send the Prospectus to the Non-Qualifying Shareholders (if any) for their information only.
Overseas Shareholders and Non-Qualifying Shareholders
Overseas Shareholders on the Record Date may not be eligible to take part in the Rights Issue as explained below.
The Prospectus will not be registered or filed under the securities legislation of any jurisdiction other than Hong Kong.
The Company will comply with Rule 13.36(2)(a) of the Listing Rules and make enquiries regarding the feasibility of extending the offer of the Rights Shares to Overseas Shareholders. If based on legal opinions provided by the legal adviser(s) to the Company, the Directors consider that it is necessary or expedient not to offer the Rights Shares to such Overseas Shareholders on account either of the legal restrictions under the laws of the relevant place or the requirements of the relevant regulatory body or stock exchange in that place, no provisional allotment of nil-paid Rights Shares or allotment of fully-paid Rights Shares will be made to such Overseas Shareholders. If any Overseas Shareholders are excluded from the Rights Issue, the Company will send copies of the Prospectus to such Non-Qualifying Shareholders for their information only, but will not send any PALs or EAFs to them. The results of the enquiries and the basis for excluding the Non-Qualifying Shareholders, if any, from the Rights Issue, will be set out in the Prospectus to be issued.
Arrangements will be made for the Rights Shares which would otherwise have been provisionally allotted to the Non-Qualifying Shareholders to be sold in the market in their nil-paid form as soon as practicable after dealings in the nil-paid Rights Shares commence on the Stock Exchange and in any event before the last day of dealing in the nil-paid Rights Shares, if a premium (net of expenses) can be obtained. The net proceeds of such sale, less expenses, will be paid pro rata to the Non-Qualifying Shareholders in Hong Kong dollars as soon as practicable except that the Company will retain individual amounts of HK$100 or less for its own benefit. Any unsold entitlements of the Non-Qualifying Shareholders will be made available for excess application on EAFs by the Qualifying Shareholders.
Overseas Shareholders should note that they may or may not be entitled to the Rights Issue subject to the results of the enquiries made by the Board pursuant to Rule 13.36(2)(a) of the Listing Rules. The Company reserves the right to treat as invalid any acceptance of or applications for Rights Shares where it believes that such acceptance or application would violate the applicable securities or other laws or regulations of any territory or jurisdiction. Accordingly, Overseas Shareholders should exercise caution and consult their professional advisers when dealing in the Shares.
Closure of register of members
The register of members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 13 November 2019 to Tuesday, 19 November 2019 (both dates inclusive) for determining the entitlements to the Rights Issue. No transfer of Shares will be registered during this period.
Subscription Price
The Subscription Price is HK$0.238 per Rights Share, payable in full upon acceptance of the relevant provisional allotment of Rights Shares and, where applicable, application for excess Rights Shares under the Rights Issue or when a transferee of nil-paid Rights Shares applies for the Rights Shares.
The Subscription Price represents:
-
a discount of approximately 10.19% to the closing price of HK$0.265 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Last Trading Day;
-
a discount of approximately 8.32% to the theoretical ex-rights price of HK$0.2596 per Share based on the closing price of HK$0.265 per Share as quoted on the Stock Exchange on the Last Trading Day;
