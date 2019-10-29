LI Bao Ge : PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF ONE RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY FOUR EXISTING SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Li Bao Ge Group Limited

利 寶 閣 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1869)

PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF

ONE RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY FOUR EXISTING SHARES

HELD ON THE RECORD DATE

Financial adviser to the Company

Underwriter to the Rights Issue

PROPOSED RIGHTS ISSUE

The Board proposes to implement the Rights Issue on the basis of one Rights Share for every four existing Shares held on the Record Date at the Subscription Price of HK$0.238 per Rights Share, to raise gross proceeds of approximately HK$47.6 million (assuming no further issue or repurchase of Shares on or before the Record Date) before expenses, by way of the Rights Issue of 200,000,000 Rights Shares to the Qualifying Shareholders.

The Company will provisionally allot to the Qualifying Shareholders one Rights Share in nil- paid form for every four existing Shares in issue and held on the Record Date. The Rights Issue will not be available to the Non-Qualifying Shareholders.

The estimated net proceeds from the Rights Issue after deducting all necessary expenses are estimated to be approximately HK$45.6 million (assuming no further issue or repurchase of Shares on or before the Record Date), which are intended to be applied for (i) repayment of the Group's indebtedness and interest expenses; (ii) payment of renovation and refurbishment costs incurred for recently opened restaurants and other existing restaurants; and (iii) general working capital for the Group.