Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LIBERTY Dental Plan : Announces Expanded Teledentistry for California Members to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 11:37pm EDT

LIBERTY Dental Plan of California remains fully operational and continues to monitor federal and state guidance in response to the COVID-19 Virus.

LIBERTY has taken steps to ensure our members, providers, and workforce are safe and have access to vital information, as well as any assistance needed in providing or accessing emergency dental services. Our workforce is available, electronically and by telephone, to assist our members, and members may call us at any time at 888-703-6999.

To better serve members who are experiencing dental pain or a potential dental emergency, LIBERTY announces the expansion of our Teledentistry Program to all of our California members, including but not limited to, Employer Group, Labor Union, Medi-Cal, Medicare, Covered California and Individual members.

Our Teledentistry program allows members to use a free mobile app through the convenience of a smartphone or computer to access licensed dentists who are able to perform assessments, write prescriptions if needed, and advise on pain management strategies. In addition to making the app available and expanding the use of the program for all emergencies, LIBERTY will continue to assist members requiring further treatment by finding a local provider.

Any member experiencing dental pain or a potential dental emergency should:

  • Start by contacting your dental provider for local assistance and treatment.
  • If your provider is unable to provide support or treatment due to closures, contact LIBERTY’s toll-free member hotline 888-703-6999 for navigation to the Teledentistry Program. During normal and after business hours, members can access this service through our call center.
  • Immediately call 911 if the situation is thought to be life-threatening.

Our expanded Teledentistry Program will be available until further notice. LIBERTY will continue to monitor this fluid situation and adjust to support our members and providers as needed.

For more information about LIBERTY Dental Plan and our Teledentistry Program, please contact John Carvelli jcarvelli@libertydentalplan.com for government program members and Nico Alvarez nalvarez@libertydentalplan.com for group, labor exchange and individual programs.

About LIBERTY Dental Plan

LIBERTY Dental Plan was founded and is led by a dentist and provides full dental administrative services to over 4.5 million members in public and commercial programs in 50 states including approximately 3 million Medicaid members in Texas, California, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, and New York.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:22aTOKIO MARINE : Announcement regarding progress and completion of the share repurchases(24.4KB)
PU
12:22aFederal Reserve Board announces establishment of a Primary Dealer Credit Facility (PDCF) to support the credit needs of households and businesses
PU
12:22aWESFARMERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - V Wallace 167 KB
PU
12:22aFormer California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation Into Fair Isaac following DOJ Probe; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm
GL
12:17aOTHER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT : : Trust Scheme Of Arrangement - Dealings Disclosure
PU
12:17aSenators oppose hud rule that rolls back efforts to address housing discrimination, segregation
PU
12:17aSGS : California Proposition 65 Reformulation of Metals in Consumer Products
PU
12:17aWESTPAC BANKING : 18/03/2020 Westpac partners with LGS on first green loan in superannuation
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - INO
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC : MITCHELLS & BUTLERS : UK unveils £330 billion lifeline for firms hit by coronavirus
2BRENT : Brent crude sinks below $30 a barrel as recession fears weigh
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Asks for $60 Billion in Aid for U.S. Aerospace Industry
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : California county says Tesla factory cannot operate normally in coronavirus shutdown
5AMGEN INC. : AMGEN : Update Regarding COVID-19 For Media
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group