LIBERTY Dental Plan : Announces Expanded Teledentistry for California Members to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus

LIBERTY Dental Plan of California remains fully operational and continues to monitor federal and state guidance in response to the COVID-19 Virus.

LIBERTY has taken steps to ensure our members, providers, and workforce are safe and have access to vital information, as well as any assistance needed in providing or accessing emergency dental services. Our workforce is available, electronically and by telephone, to assist our members, and members may call us at any time at 888-703-6999.

To better serve members who are experiencing dental pain or a potential dental emergency, LIBERTY announces the expansion of our Teledentistry Program to all of our California members, including but not limited to, Employer Group, Labor Union, Medi-Cal, Medicare, Covered California and Individual members.

Our Teledentistry program allows members to use a free mobile app through the convenience of a smartphone or computer to access licensed dentists who are able to perform assessments, write prescriptions if needed, and advise on pain management strategies. In addition to making the app available and expanding the use of the program for all emergencies, LIBERTY will continue to assist members requiring further treatment by finding a local provider.

Any member experiencing dental pain or a potential dental emergency should:

Start by contacting your dental provider for local assistance and treatment.

If your provider is unable to provide support or treatment due to closures, contact LIBERTY’s toll-free member hotline 888-703-6999 for navigation to the Teledentistry Program. During normal and after business hours, members can access this service through our call center.

Immediately call 911 if the situation is thought to be life-threatening.

Our expanded Teledentistry Program will be available until further notice. LIBERTY will continue to monitor this fluid situation and adjust to support our members and providers as needed.

For more information about LIBERTY Dental Plan and our Teledentistry Program, please contact John Carvelli jcarvelli@libertydentalplan.com for government program members and Nico Alvarez nalvarez@libertydentalplan.com for group, labor exchange and individual programs.

About LIBERTY Dental Plan

LIBERTY Dental Plan was founded and is led by a dentist and provides full dental administrative services to over 4.5 million members in public and commercial programs in 50 states including approximately 3 million Medicaid members in Texas, California, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, and New York.

