Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LIBERTY Dental Plan : Announces Expanded Teledentistry for Medicare Advantage Members to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 07:15pm EDT

LIBERTY Dental Plan has taken steps to ensure our members, providers, and workforce are safe and have access to vital information, as well as any assistance needed in providing or accessing emergency dental services. Our workforce is available, electronically and by telephone, to assist our members, and members may call us at any time at 888-703-6999

LIBERTY remains fully operational and continues to follow and monitor federal, state, local government, and industry association guidance in response to the COVID-19 Virus.

To better serve members who are experiencing dental pain or a potential dental emergency, LIBERTY announces the expansion of our Teledentistry Program to our Medicare Advantage members nationally.

Our Teledentistry program allows for utilizing a free mobile app through the convenience of a smartphone or computer, members can access licensed dentists who are able to perform assessments, write prescriptions if needed, and advise on pain management strategies. In addition to making the app available for expanding the use of the program for all emergencies, LIBERTY will continue to assist members requiring further treatment by finding a local provider.

Any member experiencing dental pain or a potential dental emergency should:

  • Start by contacting your dental provider for local assistance and treatment.
  • If your provider is unable to provide support or treatment due to closures, contact LIBERTY’s toll-free member hotline 888-703-6999 for navigation to the Teledentistry Program. During normal and after business hours, members can access this service through our call center.
  • Immediately call 911 if the situation is thought to be life-threatening.

Our expanded Teledentistry Program will be available until further notice. LIBERTY will continue to monitor this fluid situation and adjust to support our members and providers as needed.

For more information about LIBERTY Dental Plan and our Teledentistry Program, please contact Lauretta Lin: llin@libertdyentalplan.com

For more information about our Medicare Advantage programs, please contact Dave Meadows: dmeadows@libertydentalplan.com

ABOUT LIBERTY

LIBERTY Dental Plan was founded and is led by a dentist and provides full dental administrative services to over 4.5 million members in public and commercial programs in 50 states including approximately 3 million Medicaid members in Nevada, California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, and New York.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:28pCRUDE OIL : futures rise, but support seen weak
RE
08:28pPAPA JOHN INTERNATIONAL : Fast food closures sweep U.K., as even drive-thrus deemed unsafe
RE
08:28pThe 7th Annual Bloxy Awards Brings 4 Million Concurrent Players Together on Roblox
BU
08:21pAPERGY : Provides Business Update
AQ
08:17pSINGAPORE AIRLINES : Air's 'greatest challenge' prompts cuts affecting 10,000 staff
RE
08:10pMARKS & SPENCER : Deliveroo launches 'essentials' service in Britain to help isolators
RE
08:10pAMAZON COM : Begins Offering Paid Time Off to All Part-Time Employees
DJ
08:06pPACCAR : Provides Business Update
BU
08:05pIGM FINANCIAL : Canada Life, IGM Financial & Power Corporation of Canada contribute $1 million to address COVID-19 community challenges
AQ
08:02pSINGAPORE AIRLINES : Air's 'greatest challenge' prompts cuts affecting 10,000 staff
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Air's 'greatest challenge' prompts cuts affecting 10,000 sta..
2RIO TINTO GROUP : RIO TINTO : Virus-control measures to hit Rio Tinto operations in South Africa, Canada
3CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : CytomX Therapeutics and Astellas Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Probo..
4Bombardier to suspend business jet production in Canada over coronavirus
5IGM FINANCIAL INC. : IGM FINANCIAL : Canada Life, IGM Financial & Power Corporation of Canada contribute $1 mi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group