LIBERTY Dental Plan : Announces Expanded Teledentistry for Our Florida Medicaid, Medicare and Individual Exchange Members to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus

LIBERTY Dental Plan of Florida remains fully operational and continues to monitor federal and state guidance in response to the COVID-19 Virus.

LIBERTY has taken steps to ensure our members, providers, and workforce are safe and have access to vital information, as well as any assistance needed in providing or accessing emergency dental services. Our workforce is available, electronically and by telephone, to assist our members, and members may call us at any time at 888-703-6999. Live agents are available between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. Members calling between the hours of 11:01 p.m. and 7:59 a.m. Monday through Friday, and at any time during the weekend, will be referred to our afterhours vendor for assistance.

To better serve members who are experiencing dental pain or a potential dental emergency, LIBERTY announces the expansion of our Teledentistry Program for all of our Florida Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and individual exchange members.

Our Teledentistry program allows for utilizing a free mobile app through the convenience of a smartphone or computer, members can access licensed dentists who are able to perform assessments, write prescriptions if needed, and advise on pain management strategies. In addition to making the app available for expanding the use of the program for all emergencies, LIBERTY will continue to assist members requiring further treatment by finding a local provider.

Any member experiencing dental pain or a potential dental emergency should:

Start by contacting your dental provider for local assistance and treatment.

If your provider is unable to provide support or treatment due to closures, contact LIBERTY’s toll-free member hotline 888-703-6999 for navigation to the Teledentistry Program. During normal and after business hours, members can access this service through our call center.

Immediately call 911 if the situation is thought to be life-threatening.

Our expanded Teledentistry Program will be available until further notice. LIBERTY will continue to monitor this fluid situation and adjust to support our members and providers as needed.

For more information about LIBERTY Dental Plan and our Teledentistry Program, please contact Heather Stearns hstearns@libertydentalplan.com

