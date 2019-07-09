Log in
LIBERTY Dental Plan : Establishes a Dedicated Toll-Free Number for Members Impacted by Earthquakes

07/09/2019 | 03:32pm EDT

On July 4 and 6, 2019, Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency in Kern and San Bernardino Counties due to the impacts of two large magnitude earthquakes near the city of Ridgecrest, California. LIBERTY Dental Plan administers dental benefits to members in these counties. LIBERTY Dental Plan has not, as of this date experienced any disruption to plan operations. Our corporate office and operations center is located in Irvine, CA in the County of Orange and has not been impacted by the earthquakes. Additionally, we do not anticipate any disruption to our operations and will be available to members including after hours and on the weekend. We are communicating our availability to potentially impacted enrollees through this press release, our website and social media. We have taken steps to ensure that our members' oral health care needs are met through a dedicated, toll-free number to our call center including 24/7 call availability to refer members to a dentist.

Contact Member Services toll-free at 877-864-7811.

ABOUT LIBERTY

LIBERTY Dental Plan was founded and is led by a dentist and provides full dental administrative services to over 4.5 million members in public and commercial programs in 50 states including approximately 3 million Medicaid members in Texas, California, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, and New York.


© Business Wire 2019
