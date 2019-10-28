LIBERTY Dental Plan : Establishes a Dedicated Toll-Free Number for Members Impacted by Fires

On October 25, 2019, Governor Newsom issued an emergency proclamation for the counties of Sonoma and Los Angeles due to the effects of the Kincade and Tick fires. LIBERTY Dental Plan administers dental benefits to members in these counties. LIBERTY Dental Plan has not, as of this date, experienced any disruption to plan operations. Our corporate office and operations center is located in Irvine, CA in the County of Orange and has not been impacted by the fires. Additionally, we do not anticipate any disruption to our operations and will be available to members including after hours and on the weekend. We are communicating our availability to potentially impacted enrollees through this press release, our website and social media. We have taken steps to ensure that our members' oral health care needs are met through a dedicated, toll-free number to our call center including 24/7 call availability to refer members to a dentist.

Contact Member Services toll-free at 877-864-7811.

ABOUT LIBERTY

LIBERTY Dental Plan was founded and is led by a dentist and provides full dental administrative services to over 4.5 million members in public and commercial programs in 50 states including approximately 3 million Medicaid members in Texas, California, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, and New York.

