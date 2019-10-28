Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LIBERTY Dental Plan : Establishes a Dedicated Toll-Free Number for Members Impacted by Fires

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 12:53pm EDT

On October 25, 2019, Governor Newsom issued an emergency proclamation for the counties of Sonoma and Los Angeles due to the effects of the Kincade and Tick fires. LIBERTY Dental Plan administers dental benefits to members in these counties. LIBERTY Dental Plan has not, as of this date, experienced any disruption to plan operations. Our corporate office and operations center is located in Irvine, CA in the County of Orange and has not been impacted by the fires. Additionally, we do not anticipate any disruption to our operations and will be available to members including after hours and on the weekend. We are communicating our availability to potentially impacted enrollees through this press release, our website and social media. We have taken steps to ensure that our members' oral health care needs are met through a dedicated, toll-free number to our call center including 24/7 call availability to refer members to a dentist.

Contact Member Services toll-free at 877-864-7811.

ABOUT LIBERTY

LIBERTY Dental Plan was founded and is led by a dentist and provides full dental administrative services to over 4.5 million members in public and commercial programs in 50 states including approximately 3 million Medicaid members in Texas, California, Florida, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, and New York.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:27pSYNOVUS FINANCIAL : Wins 2019 MBA Residential Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award
PU
01:27pALERT : Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Liberty Property Trust
PR
01:25pOak Valley Community Bank Receives Most Active 504 Lender Accolades
GL
01:23pELLIE MAE : to Acquire Capsilon to Deliver End-to-End Mortgage Automation | Ellie Mae
AQ
01:23pRIVERVIEW BANK CONTINUES EXPANSION IN GROWTH MARKETS : Entering the Allentown Area with a Local and Established Banking Team
PR
01:22pSDL : Inspiring Women in Localization Panel Offers Tips for Success
PU
01:22pCALIDA : increases stake in LAFUMA to 91.84%
PU
01:22pELLIE MAE : Survey Uncovers how Technology is Changing the Mortgage Lender and Borrower Experience | Ellie Mae
AQ
01:21pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Ellie Mae and Wells Fargo Funding Expand Encompass Investor Connect Integration | Ellie Mae
AQ
01:21pANCESTRY : ® Debuts the World's Largest Digital Archive of Searchable Online Obituaries and Death Announcements, Powered by Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens
2COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : generates strong volume growth in a continuing challenging environment
3Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
4ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 3Q Net Profit Fell 29%
5Global stocks gain on improved outlook for trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group