LIBERTY Launches “Community Smiles” Program in Washoe and Clark Counties, Nevada to Help Members Navigate Social Needs

07/01/2020 | 09:08am EDT

LIBERTY Dental Plan (“LIBERTY”) announces the launch of the new “Community Smiles” Program to help our members address barriers to health and connect to free or reduced-cost community resources.

Research shows the Social Determinants of Health, which include a variety of behavioral and environmental factors, serve as barriers to health and may have a greater impact on health outcomes than health care. These barriers — such as a lack of transportation and childcare — can also prevent members from accessing their dental benefits and adhering to treatment plans, which contribute to poor oral health, untreated dental disease, and missed days of work and school.

“LIBERTY developed this initiative to support our members and promote ‘whole person’ health. We think it’s even more critical during the COVID-19 pandemic, where we see the number of Medicaid members rising and our members struggling to meet their basic needs,” said Amir Neshat, LIBERTY founder and CEO. “We believe we are in a unique position to help.”

LIBERTY staff will help members who express that they have social needs search for and connect with community programs in their area. Members can access the program by:

  • Texting LDPSMILES to 22925;
  • Calling the LIBERTY Call Center at 866-609-0418;
  • Engaging our outreach staff at community health fairs and other events; and,
  • Inquiring with their assigned Case Manager (for members participating in our Case Management Program).

LIBERTY also offers members the ability to self-search for programs on our website using a platform called Aunt Bertha: https://communityresources.libertydentalplan.com

Aunt Bertha was started in 2010 to offer an easier way for people in need to find social services directly and electronically. Aunt Bertha has since built the largest network of free and reduced cost social assistance in every ZIP Code across the United States — this includes federal, state, county, municipal, and local programs in the biggest cities and smallest towns.

“Everyone will seek help at some point in their life, whether for themselves or on behalf of someone else,” says Erine Gray, Founder and CEO of Aunt Bertha. “Which is why I’m thrilled to be working with LIBERTY Dental Plan on the ‘Community Smiles’ program. This marks the first time we’ve partnered with a dental benefits corporation and it gives us the opportunity to connect their thousands of members with local services that address their unique needs.”

“Community Smiles” is now available in Sacramento County, California, and Washoe and Clark Counties, Nevada. LIBERTY expects to expand the program in California and then to Florida, New Jersey, and New York later this year.


© Business Wire 2020
