Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LIBERTY OILFIELD Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. To Contact The Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 03:00pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. ("Liberty Oilfield" or the "Company").

If you invested in Liberty Oilfield stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/LBRTThere is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

CONTACT:
FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn:  Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.  We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case.  All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-oilfield-investor-alert-faruqi--faruqi-llp-encourages-investors-who-suffered-losses-exceeding-50-000-in-liberty-oilfield-services-inc-to-contact-the-firm-301063811.html

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:17pCVB FINANCIAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
03:17pRICHMOND MUTUAL BANCORPORATION, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:16pHF FOODS Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In HF Foods Group Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
03:16pResearch Report with COVID-19 Forecasts-Automotive Timing Belt Market 2020-2024 | The Increasing Demand for High-performance Vehicles to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
03:15pZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES : to Present at the Bernstein's 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference
PU
03:15pCSE BULLETIN : Consolidation - Global Health Clinics Ltd. (MJRX)
NE
03:14pBROWN FORMAN : Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 9, 2020
BU
03:14pNorth Shore Audio-Vestibular Lab Now Offers 3D Ear Scanning Powered by Lantos
GL
03:11pGOLDEN STAR Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Golden Star Resources Ltd. To Contact The Firm
PR
03:11pPACIFIC GAS & ELECTRIC : Improper email delays key vote on PG&E's bankruptcy plan
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group