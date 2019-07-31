LICT Corporation : Continues Shareholder Designated Charitable Contribution Program

LICT Corporation (OTC Pink: LICT) is announcing that it will continue its Shareholder Charitable Contribution Program for all registered shareholders during the fourth quarter of 2019. As indicated, the program was adopted in 2016. All registered shareholders will be eligible to designate 501(c)3 charities to which the company will make a donation of $100 per share on behalf of the shareholder.

Warren Buffett had a similar program at Berkshire Hathaway from 1981 to 2003. In addition, GAMCO Investors, Inc., and Associated Capital Group, Inc. have had similar programs.

At LICT, we continue to believe charitable giving is a cornerstone of society and an obligation for those with means to make a difference in the world. As an organization, LICT will have no control over the donations, but we are happy to make them on behalf of our shareholders.

As in the cases of Buffett’s Berkshire, GAMCO, and Associated Capital, only registered shareholders will be eligible to participate.

Information regarding the program will be presented in October 2019.

If all shares are registered in the shareholders’ names at the record date, the total contribution would be approximately $2.0 million.

