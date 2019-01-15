Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LILEE Systems : Presents Major Advances in Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) at Silicon Valley's Innovation Without Borders Event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 07:22pm EST

LILEE Systems, the leading provider of advanced wired and wireless communication products, solutions and services for the transportation industry, announced today Dr. Jia-Ru Li, founder and CEO of LILEE Systems, will be delivering the Keynote address at the Innovation Without Borders event in San Francisco, CA on January 15, 2019. Dr. Li’s speech, The Future of Smart Transportation: The Autonomous Bus Has Arrived, will focus on the major advances in the field of Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART).

LILEE Systems is among a consortium of transportation and high-tech experts currently running the world’s first 9-meter diesel bus, carrying citizens, running on regular streets, and with signal priority enabled. The program started taking passengers on the 2.9 km autonomous bus route on December 21, 2018 in Taichung City, Taiwan and will continue until January 20, 2019. In the first 10 days of operation, the autonomous bus received an overwhelming welcome with more than 2,000 riders. Government officials, citizens and student field trips brought the curious community together to witness what was once considered science fiction.

To architect a public autonomous bus program requires stringent planning. Meeting these requirements is imperative for a successful outcome. LILEE Systems adopted a concept called: ACES in Mobility, established to advance the next generation of smart transportation. ACES is an acronym developed from the four key components needed to push forward a smart transportation system: Autonomous, Connected, Efficient and Safe. The Taichung City project achieved all the necessary ACES criteria to insure consistency and reliability.

Taichung experienced a population boom and now faces the same growing pains as many other cities around the world. Working with city planners and the private sector, Taichung hopes to solve the common issues of transit driver shortage, financial deficit, high demand for public transportation, air pollution and road safety. Developing the foundation of a smart city and the inclusion of Autonomous Rapid Transit is a huge step forward in achieving these goals.

About LILEE Systems:

LILEE Systems provides real-time connectivity for onboard devices in trains, buses, other mobile assets and for smart cities. We enable a variety of applications such as passenger Wi-Fi, CAD/AVL, infotainment, video- and sensor-based safety applications, and telematics. LILEE’s edge gateways also run third-party applications and optimize connectivity through dynamic load balancing to lower cellular costs. LILEE Systems, listed as an Inc. 500 fastest-growing private company, is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Taipei and Amsterdam.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:41pLIBERTY Dental Scores High 5 Award from First 5 Sacramento
BU
07:40pSOMERO ENTERPRISES : Supports Growth Strategy with Acquisition to Start off 2019
BU
07:39pHAWAIIAN : Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Conference Call
PU
07:36pNETEL TECHNOLOGY : interim turns profit at HK$1.29m
AQ
07:36pHSI ends up 448 pts at 26,746 midday; turnover at HK$49.6bn
AQ
07:34pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Marks the 10th Anniversary of the Miracle on the Hudson
PU
07:34pJACOBS ENGINEERING : Emerging Technologies for Resilient Cities – Applying Big Data to New Approaches in Mobility
PU
07:34pBANCO SANTANDER : Santander Withdraws CEO Job Offer Over Concerns on Compensation -- Update
DJ
07:34pPMC Group International Announces Acquisition of Product Line from Solvay, SA
BU
07:34pMortgage rates for first-time homebuyers decline in Shanghai
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CITIGROUP : JPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
2UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : Delta, United profit beats encourage sector, but shutdown impact looms
3AT&T : Netflix raises prices for U.S. subscribers
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : JP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : As loans and revenue shrink, Wells Fargo leans on cost cut..
5SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.