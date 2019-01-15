LILEE Systems : Presents Major Advances in Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) at Silicon Valley's Innovation Without Borders Event

LILEE
Systems, the leading provider of advanced wired and wireless
communication products, solutions and services for the transportation
industry, announced today Dr.
Jia-Ru Li, founder and CEO of LILEE Systems, will be delivering the
Keynote address at the Innovation
Without Borders event in San Francisco, CA on January 15, 2019. Dr.
Li’s speech, The Future of Smart Transportation: The Autonomous
Bus Has Arrived, will focus on the major advances in the field
of Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART).
LILEE Systems is among a consortium of transportation and high-tech
experts currently running the world’s first 9-meter diesel bus, carrying
citizens, running on regular streets, and with signal priority enabled.
The program started taking passengers on the 2.9 km autonomous bus route
on December 21, 2018 in Taichung City, Taiwan and will continue until
January 20, 2019. In the first 10 days of operation, the autonomous bus
received an overwhelming welcome with more than 2,000 riders. Government
officials, citizens and student field trips brought the curious
community together to witness what was once considered science fiction.
To architect a public autonomous bus program requires stringent
planning. Meeting these requirements is imperative for a successful
outcome. LILEE Systems adopted a concept called: ACES
in Mobility, established to advance the next generation of smart
transportation. ACES is an acronym developed from the four key
components needed to push forward a smart transportation system:
Autonomous, Connected, Efficient and Safe. The Taichung City project
achieved all the necessary ACES criteria to insure consistency and
reliability.
Taichung experienced a population boom and now faces the same growing
pains as many other cities around the world. Working with city planners
and the private sector, Taichung hopes to solve the common issues of
transit driver shortage, financial deficit, high demand for public
transportation, air pollution and road safety. Developing the foundation
of a smart city and the inclusion of Autonomous Rapid Transit is a huge
step forward in achieving these goals.
About LILEE Systems:
LILEE Systems provides real-time connectivity for onboard devices in
trains, buses, other mobile assets and for smart cities. We enable a
variety of applications such as passenger Wi-Fi, CAD/AVL, infotainment,
video- and sensor-based safety applications, and telematics. LILEE’s
edge gateways also run third-party applications and optimize
connectivity through dynamic load balancing to lower cellular costs.
LILEE Systems, listed as an Inc. 500 fastest-growing private company, is
headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in Taipei and Amsterdam.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005982/en/