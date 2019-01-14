LIU's Dr. Richard Nader Is Awarded Fulbright Scholarship to India

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Richard Nader, Chief Research and International Officer at Long Island University, has been selected for a 2019-2020 Fulbright-Nehru U.S. International Education Administrators (IEA) award to India. This is his second Fulbright Award; his first was in 2014 to France. Dr. Nader heads the LIU Research and International Office (RIO), where his role includes strategic global research development and assisting faculty to enhance research and international activities.

This particular Fulbright program is a specially designed, short-term intensive program to connect U.S. universities to opportunities in India matching the interests and priority areas of LIU.

"I am thrilled and honored to be selected for this award and to represent LIU in highly recognized venues in India," said Dr. Nader.

As Jeffrey L. Bleich, chair of the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, said in his recent acceptance letter to Dr. Nader, "The Fulbright Program, which aims to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries, is the flagship international exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government."

Named after U.S. Senator J. William Fulbright, more than 380,000 Americans have participated in the program since its inception in 1946. As a grantee, Dr. Nader will join the ranks of 59 Nobel Laureates, 84 Pulitzer Prize winners, 72 MacArthur Fellows and 16 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients.

"I think Fulbright said it best," added Dr. Nader, "when he said: 'The making of peace is a continuing process that must go on from day to day, from year to year, so long as our civilization shall last.' "

Before coming to LIU in June 2018, Dr. Nader served as Associate V.P. for International Development at Mississippi State University, where he led efforts in international development, education and research, including establishing the state's first Fulbright Association. Previously, Dr. Nader worked at the National Science Foundation's Office of International Science and Engineering and at Texas A&M University.

