Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

LIU's Dr. Richard Nader Is Awarded Fulbright Scholarship to India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 11:06am EST

BROOKVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Richard Nader, Chief Research and International Officer at Long Island University, has been selected for a 2019-2020 Fulbright-Nehru U.S. International Education Administrators (IEA) award to India. This is his second Fulbright Award; his first was in 2014 to France. Dr. Nader heads the LIU Research and International Office (RIO), where his role includes strategic global research development and assisting faculty to enhance research and international activities.

Long Island University (PRNewsfoto/Long Island University)

This particular Fulbright program is a specially designed, short-term intensive program to connect U.S. universities to opportunities in India matching the interests and priority areas of LIU.

"I am thrilled and honored to be selected for this award and to represent LIU in highly recognized venues in India," said Dr. Nader.

As Jeffrey L. Bleich, chair of the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, said in his recent acceptance letter to Dr. Nader, "The Fulbright Program, which aims to increase mutual understanding between the people of the United States and the people of other countries, is the flagship international exchange program sponsored by the U.S. government."

Named after U.S. Senator J. William Fulbright, more than 380,000 Americans have participated in the program since its inception in 1946. As a grantee, Dr. Nader will join the ranks of 59 Nobel Laureates, 84 Pulitzer Prize winners, 72 MacArthur Fellows and 16 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients.

"I think Fulbright said it best," added Dr. Nader, "when he said: 'The making of peace is a continuing process that must go on from day to day, from year to year, so long as our civilization shall last.' "

Before coming to LIU in June 2018, Dr. Nader served as Associate V.P. for International Development at Mississippi State University, where he led efforts in international development, education and research, including establishing the state's first Fulbright Association. Previously, Dr. Nader worked at the National Science Foundation's Office of International Science and Engineering and at Texas A&M University.

About Long Island University (LIU)
LIU is one of the nation's largest private universities. Since 1926, LIU has provided high quality academic programs taught by world-class faculty. LIU offers hundreds of accredited programs to approximately 20,000 students, with a network of over 200,000 alumni, including leaders in industries across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lius-dr-richard-nader-is-awarded-fulbright-scholarship-to-india-300777723.html

SOURCE Long Island University


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:21aCharlesbank Capital Partners Hires Maggie Sahlman as Head of Investor Relations
GL
11:19aAMC : WE TV'S “GROWING UP HIP HOP” GOES LIVE
PU
11:19aATACAMA RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:19aKBRA RELEASES INSURANCE RESEARCH : “Are Two (IFSR) Ratings Better Than One? You Decide”
BU
11:18aOil slips on concerns about China slowdown
RE
11:17aROCKY MOUNTAIN CHOCOLATE FACTORY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aTHE LATEST : Newsom pledges safe power to customers
AQ
11:16aSeizmic and BOLD Form Strategic Partnership for First-to-Market Inspections
BU
11:15aOil slips on concerns about China slowdown
RE
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.