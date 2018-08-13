LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Tariffs Could Slow Exports, Not Just Imports, New York Fed Research Warns

Higher tariffs on imported goods aren't likely to narrow the U.S. trade deficit because domestic producers are likely to face higher costs for exports, according to a new analysis from the New York Federal Reserve Bank. "The end result is likely to be lower imports and lower exports, with little or no improvement in the trade deficit," wrote co-author Mary Amiti, an economist at the New York Fed, in a blog post published Monday.

Cat's Post-Tariff Sales Momentum Continues -- Market Talk

09:28 ET - Caterpillar's retail sales momentum continues in July, notable as the machinery giant implemented price increases at the start of the month to counter the impact of tariffs. North American dealers report a 27% rise in machine sales in the three months to end-July, up from 22% in the prior month, buoyed by the construction market as the rate of expansion in the resources sector was flat, though sales still up 34%. One cautionary note is the relative slowdown in growth of sales to oil and gas customers. Shares narrowly higher in pre-open trade. (doug.cameron@wsj.com; @dougcameron)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Sysco Surges on Income Beats, but Costs Grow -- Market Talk

10:27 ET - Sysco rises more than 6% after F4Q adjusted income and sales beat expectations. The world's largest food-service company reports rising costs, with adjusted operating expenses increasing $45M, or 3.8%, from a year earlier. Sysco blames increased supply-chain and selling expenses for the hit. The Houston-based company reports net income of $448.9M, up 47%. Adjusted earnings were 94c/share. Sysco gains $4.52 to $73 after being halted earlier Monday. Shares are up 42% over the past 12 months. (heather.haddon@wsj.com, @heatherhaddon)

HelloFresh Drops as Meal-Kit Maker Loses US Customers -- Market Talk

0808 ET - HelloFresh SE down more than 6% as the Berlin-based meal-kit company says it expects to now break-even in 2019, later than previously stated as it slashes prices and makes other investments. HelloFresh in 2Q reported 1.1M customers in the US, down from 1.2M users in 1Q. Still, the company raised its target for 2018 revenue growth, and said investments will help it attract new customers by slashing prices on a line of meals. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Start Week Higher

Hog futures rose on Monday, at one point bouncing around 5%. August lean hog contracts rose 1.3% to 55.525 cents a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, with the more-active October futures climbing 0.9%. Closing prices were well off the day's highs.

CASH MARKETS

Zumbrota, Minn Hogs Not Established - Aug 13 Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market are not established due to light receipts. Prices Thursday were steady at $37.00 per hundredweight. Sow prices are weaker. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $20.00-$21.00, 450-500 pounds are $20.00-$21.00 and those over 500 pounds are at $23.00-$24.00. Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association. Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 13 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Aug 13 +$ 50.65 +$ 17.08 Aug 10 +$ 48.50 +$ 18.24 Aug 9 +$ 47.75 +$ 19.31 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 104.8 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.6 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose $1.82 per hundred pounds, to $208.43, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.89 per hundred pounds, to $199.66. The total load count was 103. Wholesale pork prices fell 54 cents, to $69.68 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.