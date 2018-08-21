LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Wheat Leads Grain, Soybean Markets Lower

Wheat futures fell to the lowest close in four weeks as uncertainty about Russia's wheat crop continued to weigh down prices.

Contracts for September delivery fell 2.8% to $5.27 1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade, closing at the lowest point since July 24.

Traders Shrug Off USDA Crop Conditions -- Market Talk

12:26 ET - The USDA on Monday said that the share of the corn and soybean crops in good-or-excellent condition as of last week fell 2% and 1% respectively. Those ratings were mostly lower than what analysts had expected, but they did little to bolster prices. Corn and soybean futures are both in the red. Instead, traders are firmly focused on a crop tour across the Midwest which mostly seems to be uncovering good crops. They point to the low correlation between USDA crop ratings and final yield. They see the improvement in the crop scouts' findings from last year as a better barometer of how things are shaping up. The USDA in a separate report this month forecast record corn and near-record soybean yields. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com; @b_parkyn)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Economist: Crop Tour Has Limitations -- Market Talk

13:50 ET - Every summer, grain traders shift their gaze to the Midwest, where scouts on the Pro Farmer crop tour snake through the Corn Belt measuring crops and estimating yields. The results, often set against the USDA's figures, move markets. But Scott Irwin, an agricultural economist at University of Illinois, says observers need to understand the tour's limitations. In an "annual tweetstorm" that references a 2014 paper, Irwin says that sample sizes are too small and findings too vulnerable to anecdote to provide reliable quantitative information on state-by-state yields. "You need thousands and thousands of samples to come anywhere close to matching accuracy of USDA," he writes on Twitter. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com; @b_parkyn)

Western Midwest Tour Uncovering Some Crop Stress -- Market Talk

12:48 ET - Crop scouts on the western leg of the Pro Farmer crop tour are finding evidence that hot and dry weather in Nebraska has stressed portions of the state's crops. Jeff Wilson, who is leading the western tour, says they're seeing a wide range of corn yields as they pass near the southern edge of the state. The region suffered from the drought that afflicted Kansas further south. "It's definitely had some stress," he says. Parities making their way further north are encountering higher-yielding grain, however. Soybeans, which are generally more resistant to heat and dryness, are also faring better. Corn and soybean futures are lower. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com; @b_parkyn)

Russia Wheat Uncertainty Continues to Jolt Markets -- Market Talk

12:44 ET - Wheat futures lead grain markets lower, falling 2.1% to $5.30 3/4 a bushel. Prices are now on track for the lowest close in over three weeks. Prices rallied last week on suggestions that Russia's agriculture ministry may curb exports in response to a tougher growing season this year. But subsequent denials prompted the wheat market to erase those gains, while the ministry on Tuesday boosted its production estimate from 2018. Traders say officials put production at 100 to 105M metric tons, up from 100M. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com; @b_parkyn)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Give Back Early Gains -- Market Talk

15:15 ET - Hog futures were mixed, mostly giving back gains from earlier in the session. October contracts ended 0.4% lower at 56.225 cents a pound, while contracts for delivery next year were higher. Hog prices rallied last week as traders bet that factors from outbreaks of a deadly swine disease in China to improving trade relations between the US and others would help the market. That optimism has since cooled. President Trump, for one, said he didn't expect much from talks this week between the US and China over trade. As part of tit-for-tat tariffs, China hit US pork with duties. That has dampened export demand and exacerbated domestic oversupply. Cattle futures were largely steady, with August contracts rising 0.2% and October little changed. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com; @b_parkyn)

CASH MARKETS

Zumbrota, Minn Hogs Not Established - Aug 21

Barrow and gilt prices were not established today at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market.

Sow prices are $1.00-$2.00 higher. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $22.00-$23.00, 450-500 pounds are $22.00-$23.00 and those over 500 pounds are at $24.00-$25.00.

The day's total run is estimated at 100 head.

Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association.

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 21 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Aug 21 +$ 49.56 +$ 7.00 Aug 20 +$ 50.14 +$ 9.36 Aug 17 +$ 50.14 +$ 9.23 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 110.6 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 106.9 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday fell 41 cents per hundred pounds, to $213.57, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose $1.79 per hundred pounds, to $204.08. The total load count was 110. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.10, to $64.99 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.