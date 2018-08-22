Log in
LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

08/22/2018 | 11:45pm CEST

TOP STORIES

Customers Walk Away from Red Robin Service Issues -- Market Talk

14:25 ET - Red Robin reported weaker dine-in sales last quarter due to poor service during peak hours, Jefferies analysts say. The restaurant chain's traffic fell as hosts struggled to manage an ongoing stream of dine-in customers and growing pickup orders, causing unnecessary wait times and customers leaving. Customers also took advantage of the Tavern Double menu, accounting for 16% of sales--"perhaps becoming 'too good' of a value," analysts say. "We believe some of these challenges are within management's control and should be fixable." Shares are up 1.5% to $40.80. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Corn, Soybean Futures Extend Losses on Good Crop

Grain and soybean futures were mostly lower on Wednesday as crop scouts in the Midwest continued to uncover large crops.

Corn futures for September delivery fell 2% to $3.52 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade, closing at a four-week low. September soybean contracts slid 1.9% to $8.58 1/4 a bushel.

Cheddar's Restaurant Parent Warns of Data Breach

Hackers may have stolen payment-card data for hundreds of thousands of Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen restaurant patrons, the restaurant chain's parent company Darden Restaurants Inc. said Wednesday.

The attack may have resulted in the theft of as many as 567,000 payment-card numbers at Cheddar's in 23 states, according to Darden. The hackers made off with card numbers of customers who visited the restaurants between Nov. 3, 2017 and Jan. 2 of this year.

FUTURES MARKETS

Beef Stocks Rise to Record -- Market Talk

15:20 ET - Total stockpiles of beef in cold storage rose to record levels in July, according to the USDA. Meatpackers put 485M pounds of the red meat in storage, 12% above a year earlier and an all-time high, as the industry works through record supplies of meat. Packers have been slaughtering more cattle in a bet, in part, on higher exports. While beef exports have done well, sales of pork abroad suffered after US trading partners targeted it with tariffs. Frozen pork stocks fell 2% from the previous month and 1% from last year, partly a reflection of a slower slaughter rate as low prices hurt profits. CME October lean hog futures fell 4.7% to 53.6c a pound before the report, with August live cattle 1% lower. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com; @b_parkyn)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Zumbrota, Minn Hogs Not Established - Aug 22

Barrow and gilt prices were not established today at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market. Sow prices are steady. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $22.00-$23.00, 450-500 pounds are $22.00-$23.00 and those over 500 pounds are at $24.00-$25.00.

The day's total run is estimated at 50 head.

Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association. 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Aug 22 
 
This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices 
are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork 
cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These 
estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to 
be indicative of any particular company or plant. 
Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
                                      * 
Aug 22       +$ 52.57            +$  7.12 
Aug 21       +$ 49.56            +$  7.00 
Aug 20       +$ 50.14            +$  9.36 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of 
production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice  111.3 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select  107.7 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday rose 47 cents per hundred pounds, to $214.04, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 11 cents per hundred pounds, to $203.97. The total load count was 106. Wholesale pork prices rose 6 cents, to $65.05 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

