LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

US Trade Deficit Expands At Fastest Clip Since March 2015 -- Market Talk

08:49 ET - The US trade deficit climbed in July at the fastest rate since March 2015, reflecting falling exports and rising imports, according to a Commerce Department report released Wednesday. The trade deficit in goods and services increased 9.5% from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted $50.08B in July. The report highlighted a decline in soybean exports as accounting for the bulk of an $880M drop in food exports. Meanwhile, imports of industrial supplies, as well as imports of petroleum, were the highest since December 2014. (sarah.chaney@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Papa John's: Timothy O'Hern, Pres., International and Chief Development Officer, to Step Down

Papa John's International, Inc. (PZZA) said Wednesday that Timothy C. O'Hern, President, International and Chief Development Officer, informed the company he intended to retire, effective immediately.

The company said Mr. O'Hern's duties will be taken on by currently employed executives. Joe Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, also will oversee the development and global sales functions, and Jack Swaysland, who has served as the Chief Operating Officer, International since May 2018, will assume full responsibility of the international business.

Protectionism a Challenge in Feeding Asia -- Market Talk

0954 GMT - Growing protectionism in Asia won't "help us to feed this growing population," says the head of Cargill's Asia Pacific operation. "Trade has proved to be very effective from a sustainability point of view and from a cost point of view," says Peter van Deursen, adding there are arguments to be made that Asia would benefit from freer trade. "Fixing Asia's Food System," a survey undertaken by the Economist Intelligence Unit, found that 51% of 820 industry leaders cite government policies and regulations as the toughest challenge they face. "Food should not be used as a political tool," says van Deursen. (lucy.craymer@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Cattle Futures Slide on Weaker Cash, Beef Prices -- Market Talk

17:02 ET - Cattle futures slide, pressured by low physical prices. Meatpackers paid $1.06 a pound for cattle in Nebraska, says Jeff French of Top Third Ag Marketing, which was at the low end of last week's trade. That weighed on futures as traders braced for weaker prices when the bulk of trade gets going in the remainder of the week. No cattle traded at the online Fed Cattle Exchange auction. Lukewarm beef demand over the Labor Day holiday also weighed down the market, he says. CME October live cattle futures fell 0.8% to $1.0905 a pound. October lean hogs rose 1.8%, but prices for later months were mixed. (benjamin.parkin@wsj.com; @b_parkyn)

CASH MARKETS

Zumbrota, Minn Hogs Not Established - Sep 5

Barrow and gilt prices were not established today at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market.

Sow prices are steady. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $19.00-$20.00, 450-500 pounds are $19.00-$20.00 and those over 500 pounds are at $21.00-$22.00.

The day's total run is estimated at 100 head.

Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association.

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Sep 5 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Sep 5 +$ 56.16 +$ 10.09 Sep 4 +$ 59.00 +$ 12.28 Aug 31 +$ 57.10 +$ 8.95 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 109.1 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 105.4 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday fell 42 cents per hundred pounds, to $210.40, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $1.30 per hundred pounds, to $200.91. The total load count was 182. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.02, to $66.43 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.