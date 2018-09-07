Log in
LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

09/07/2018 | 11:50pm CEST

TOP STORIES

Third Point Aims to Replace Campbell Soup's Entire Board -- 3rd Update

Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC has launched a proxy fight to replace Campbell Soup Co.'s entire board after the fund was underwhelmed by the company's plan to sell two business units.

If it were to succeed in ousting the board, the activist hedge fund believes all potential options for the company could be back on the table. Third Point's prior stance was that a sale of the whole company was "the only justifiable outcome" for Campbell under its current board and management. It is rare for activist investors to attempt a wholesale flip of a company's board -- and even rarer that they succeed in doing so.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Mondelez International Outlines Strategy, Provides 2019 Guidance

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) outlined Friday its new long-term strategy and targets, reaffirmed its 2018 guidance and provided its outlook for 2019.

The snacking company's strategy will focus on marketing and digital capabilities, brand expansion into new markets, investments in e-commerce, and leveraging partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to expand, among other priorities. The company has brands such as Oreo cookies, belVita biscuits and Trident gum.

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures End Higher -- Market Talk

15:01 ET - Livestock futures finish higher as swine disease outbreaks grow in China and the US Department of Agriculture reports strong beef demand. CME cattle futures edge higher while hog futures rise 1.2% to 55.650 cents a pound. Hog futures have been rallying on the news of spreading African swine fever in China, and today the UN Food and Agriculture Organization says the country's growing outbreak is "just the tip of the iceberg," which could lead to increases in US exports. (Francesca.Fontana@wsj.com)

CASH MARKETS 

 
Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Sep 7 
 
All figures are on a per-head basis. 
 
Date     Standard Margin       Estimated margin 
         Operating Index         at vertically - 
                             integrated operations 
                                      * 
Sep  7       +$ 47.41            +$ 11.51 
Sep  6       +$ 52.68            +$ 10.41 
Sep  5       +$ 56.16            +$ 10.09 
 
* Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. 
A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. 
 
Beef-O-Meter 
This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite 
values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. 
 
                                 Beef 
          For Today             Choice  107.7 
      (Percent of Year-Ago)     Select  103.7 
 
USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell $2.19 per hundred pounds, to $206.56, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 74 cents per hundred pounds, to $197.09. The total load count was 121. Wholesale pork prices rose 51 cents, to $67.09 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.

