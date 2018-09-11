LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Former Canada PM: No Nafta Unless Trudeau Bends on Dairy -- Market Talk

14:12 ET - Former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney says he would be "very surprised" if Canada could achieve a negotiated, revised Nafta pact without some sort of compromise on the country's dairy regime. Canada needs to be flexible about its dairy regime, which controls production and price levels and thwarts foreign competition with tariffs, he said. "You are not going to get any deal without a compromise that gives President Trump a victory for his farmers," Mulroney told reporters at an Ottawa event. Mulroney, a Tory, helped craft the original Nafta and Nafta's predecessor, the US-Canada free-trade agreement. (paul.vieira@wsj.com; @paulvieira)

Hurricane Could Disrupt Meat Processing, Consumption -- Market Talk

11:51 ET - Hurricane Florence is causing widespread concern that the storm will cause disruptions in pork processing and meat consumption along the East Coast, experts say. "We've determined that Hurricane Florence is threatening to shut down about 10% of the pork processing capability," says Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services, adding that meat processor Smithfield Foods in North Carolina will be closed starting Wednesday. The hurricane could also hurt meat consumption, as shoppers in affected areas will be less likely to buy meat compared to nonperishable goods, says Don Roose of US Commodities. "Usually (meat) demand slows way down," Roose says. CME hog futures are down 0.5%, and cattle futures are down 0.7%. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Take-Out, Consumer Spending Good for Restaurants Near Term -- Market Talk

12:49 ET - Goldman rearranges restaurant ratings based on optimism about carry-out and delivery as well as valuations. Goldman raises Darden to buy from neutral saying off-premise dining should "act as a 1%-plus comp tailwind in F19," for Darden's Olive Garden brand. The investment bank also says valuation is "more compelling" compared to others. Goldman raises Bloomin' Brands to neutral, saying its own survey data suggest "reasons for comp optimism," for the owner of Outback Steakhouse. The investment bank's hunger for Wingstop has subsided, as it drops the quick-service chicken chain to neutral. Goldman says "shares are up 178%," since Wingstop was added to its buy list on April 1, 2016, and it's time to take profits. Darden rises 1.1%, Bloomin' Brands falls 0.5% and Wingstop adds 0.1%. (patrick.sheridan@wsj.com)

Brazil Cuts 2017-2018 Corn Harvest Estimate to 81.4 Million Tons

SAO PAULO--Brazilian agriculture agency Conab cut its estimate for the corn harvest in the 2017-2018 season, as productivity declined.

Conab estimated a total corn crop of 81.4 million metric tons in the season, down from the 82.2 million tons in its previous forecast in August. Brazil's corn harvest in the 2016-2017 season was 97.8 million tons.

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Finish Lower As Hurricane Nears -- Market Talk

14:44 ET - Livestock futures close lower as concerns surrounding Hurricane Florence mount. CME cattle futures fall 0.8%, and hog futures fall 2.6%. The hurricane could cause disruptions in pork processing and meat consumption along the East Coast as facilities close. "My major concern is that the industry doesn't get backed up on hog supply," says Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services. Demand for meat, especially beef, could also be hurt by the weather, as people are likely to avoid restaurants and stock up on nonperishables, analysts say. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

CASH MARKETS

Zumbrota, Minn Hogs Not Established - Sep 11

Barrow and gilt prices were not established today at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market.

Sow prices are steady to $2.00 higher. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $23.00, 450-500 pounds are $23.00 and those over 500 pounds are at $25.00-$26.00.

The day's total run is estimated at 275 head.

Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association.

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Sep 11 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Sep 11 +$ 38.12 +$ 13.77 Sep 10 +$ 41.60 +$ 10.52 Sep 7 +$ 47.41 +$ 11.51 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 108.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 103.9 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday fell 23 cents per hundred pounds, to $206.07, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 62 cents per hundred pounds, to $198.31. The total load count was 131. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.51, to $68.14 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.