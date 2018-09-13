LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

USDA Chief Economist Defends Trade Aid -- Market Talk

12:05 ET - Rob Johansson, the Agriculture Department's chief economist, defends the agency's methods for divvying up billions of dollars' of payments to US farmers to offset losses from retaliatory tariffs. Johansson during a hearing of the Senate agriculture committee said payment rates announced by USDA in August were based on "gross trade damages" rather than prices, benefiting producers of commodities that export larger volumes to countries like China, namely soybeans. The methods draw criticism from lawmakers who point out that cotton producers are on track to receive $277M in payments, despite strong prices for that crop, and forecasts the market will continue to climb. A possible second wave of payments could take into account other factors, like prices and regional effects, Johansson says. (jesse.newman@wsj.com; @jessenewman13)

Cargill Buys Minority Stake in Brazil Swine Technology Firm Agriness

Cargill Inc. on Thursday said it has taken a minority stake in Agriness, a Brazilian company that has built a cloud-based digital platform for swine-production management.

The Minneapolis agribusiness giant said the Agriness platform lets farmers track key performance indicators such as the number of piglets per sow, piglet weight gain, how well the piglets and sows are performing, and production cost per animal, helping them identify and improve performance issues.

Kroger Sales Fall Short, Driving Shares Down -- 2nd Update

Kroger Co.'s sales grew less than expected and the grocer said it would sacrifice profit to continue investing in online ordering and other services to compete with Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc.

The largest U.S. supermarket chain by stores and sales has invested in online offerings as well as popular store brands and natural goods at its supermarkets to help boost traffic. Kroger is also lowering prices and overhauling the layout of its stores. Digital sales grew by more 50% in the second quarter, Kroger said.

Kroger reported earnings of $508 million, or 62 cents a share, including proceeds from the sale of its convenience stores and an increase in the share price of Ocado Group PLC, a British online grocer that Kroger invested in this year to run automated delivery warehouses and process digital orders.

Ocado's shares have nearly doubled since Kroger announced its stake in the company.

The company raised its annual earnings guidance to $3.88 to $4.03 per adjusted share, from $3.64 to $3.79 earlier, to reflect the strength of that investment. It kept its full-year adjusted earnings guidance at $2 to $2.15 a share.

STORIES OF INTEREST

In Activist's Quest to Remake Campbell Soup's Board, Heirs Hold the Key

Activist investor Daniel Loeb is testing the cohesion of the family that has controlled Campbell Soup Co. for more than a century with his push to unseat the board and potentially sell the company.

Mr. Loeb's campaign to replace the soup maker's board, announced last week, needs backing from descendants of John T. Dorrance, the inventor of Campbell's condensed soup. The family holds at least 45% of the company's stock. Additionally, two-thirds of shareholders would need to approve the full sale that Mr. Loeb has called for, according to Campbell's charter.

Wm Morrison Bond Yields Up After 1H Profit Fall -- Market Talk

0957 GMT - Wm. Morrison Supermarkets PLCbond yields rise after the British supermarket chain attributed on Thursday a 29% fall in first-half pretax profit to costs related to its bond tender offers. The decline, which put pretax profit at GBP142 million, was also linked to the methodology for estimating stock provisions, the firm said, although it did declare a special dividend. Yields on Morrison's 4.75% July 2029 bond rise as high as 3.149% after the announcement, from 3.112% beforehand, according to Tradeweb. (lorena.ruibal@wsj.com; @lorena_rbal)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures End Lower -- Market Talk

15:59 ET - Livestock futures finish lower as the Southeast coast prepares for Hurricane Florence. CME October hog futures finish down 0.2% to 55.675 cents per pound, while cattle futures fall 0.6%. Hurricane Florence has caused some hog processors near the Carolinas to enact hurricane preparedness plans that could stall slaughter for days until the storm is over, analysts say. The weather could also impact meat demand this weekend, according to some experts. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

CASH MARKETS

Zumbrota, Minn Hogs Not Established - Sep 13

Barrow and gilt prices were $32.00 at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market.

Sow prices are steady to $1.00 lower. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $22.00-$23.00, 450-500 pounds are $22.00-$23.00 and those over 500 pounds are at $24.00-$25.00.

The day's total run is estimated at 100 head.

Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association.

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Sep 13 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Sep 13 +$ 37.95 +$ 18.00 Sep 12 +$ 40.12 +$ 17.42 Sep 11 +$ 38.01 +$ 13.77 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 106.8 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 105.6 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday fell 75 cents per hundred pounds, to $204.04, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 3 cents per hundred pounds, to $197.24. The total load count was 132. Wholesale pork prices rose 27 cents, to $70.11 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.