LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

Canada Rethinks Defense of Dairy Farmers as Industry's Heft Wanes

OTTAWA -- Tim Keenan is making plans to pass along his fifth-generation Quebec dairy business to his children, more than two decades after buying it from his father. There is one complicating factor: Trade talks between the U.S. and Canada threaten to upend the industry.

Canadian dairy farmers depend on a nearly 50-year-old system for protecting domestic production. The protections are viewed as sacrosanct by the main political parties, which have historically feared losing rural votes in Quebec and Ontario, the two biggest provinces and home to nearly all of Canada's 10,500 dairy farms.

Post's Bob Evans Unit Recalls 23 Tons of Sausages

Post Holdings Inc.'s (POST) Bob Evans Farms unit is recalling more than 23 tons of sausage products because they may contain pieces of hard plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Bob Evans issued the recall of 46,734 pounds of pork sausage link products after receiving consumer complaints about the issue. There have been no confirmed reports of injury, the agency added.

Grain Futures Finish Mixed as Harvest Picks Up

Corn and soybean futures fell for the week as traders continue to fear higher supplies.

November soybean futures lost 0.3%, to $8.30 1/2 a bushel, Friday at the Chicago Board of Trade. December corn futures finished up 0.4% and December wheat futures finished up 2.9% for the day.

Livestock Futures End Higher -- Market Talk

15:43 ET - Livestock futures rally Friday as Hurricane Florence makes landfall and swine disease outbreaks continue abroad. CME hog futures gain 1% to $56.225 cents a pound, while cattle futures rise 2.7%. African swine fever has been detected in Europe after outbreaks in China, threatening the countries' hog industries. Analysts say Hurricane Florence could also affect meat processing in the region, though hog death loss is not expected have any significant impact on the industry. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Sep 14 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Sep 14 +$ 46.44 +$ 24.58 Sep 13 +$ 37.95 +$ 18.00 Sep 12 +$ 40.12 +$ 17.42 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 106.7 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 105.7 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday rose 23 cents per hundred pounds, to $204.27, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 77 cents per hundred pounds, to $196.47. The total load count was 105. Wholesale pork prices rose $3.06, to $73.17 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.