LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS: Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Tyson Foods' Board Names New CEO

Tyson Foods Inc. said Chief Executive Tom Hayes, in the midst of overhauling the top U.S. meat company's strategy, will leave that role at the end of this month for personal reasons.

Tyson said Monday that Noel White, a longtime Tyson executive who has overseen chicken, beef and pork processing, will become its new chief executive.

Dairy Crest Shares Tastier After Upbeat 1H Forecast -- Market Talk

1612 GMT - Shares in Dairy Crest picked up a touch following a year of losses after the producer of Clover and Cathedral City forecast 1H revenue and profit ahead of last year due to strong demand for the spread and cheese brands. CMC Markets says the group plans to make the most of Cathedral City by launching two products under that brand, though sales of cooking oil Frylight took a hit from warm weather. The stock closed at 467 pence, down from more than 625p in late September last year. "If the bearish move continues, it could target the 440p region," CMC's David Madden says. (philip.waller@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Grain Futures Fall as Tariffs Loom

Grain futures started the week lower as traders awaited tariff developments between the United States and China, the world's largest soybean consumer.

November soybean futures finished down 0.8% to $8.23 1/2 a bushel Monday at the Chicago Board of Trade. December corn futures fell 1.1%, and December wheat futures fell 1%.

Here Are 4 Issues Top Restaurant Executives Share -- Barrons.com

Labor is the most pressing issue facing restaurant chains, according to industry executives who appeared recently at a JPMorgan Chase forum.

Executives from Outback Steakhouse owner Bloomin Brands (ticker: BLMN), Chili's's operator Brinker International, Domino's Pizza, McDonald's, and Cheesecake Factory spoke at the event last week. JPMorgan analysts noted several shared themes in a Monday note.

-- Labor, they wrote, was the major issue, since "technology or regulatory reform is not ready to offset these consistently increasing costs."

-- Market-share losses to independent restaurants are expected to continue, but diminish, according to the bank.

-- Takeout and to-go orders are expected to be a major opportunity to add to sales, the analysts said, but it's not yet clear whether one way of taking advantage -- an exclusive technology partner, a preferred but non-exclusive deal, or in-house technology -- was likely to win out. (We've written about Barron's Next 50 company Grubhub exclusive deal with Yum Brands, as well as Panera's go-it-alone approach.)

-- Commodity prices are expected to be less of a drag in fiscal 2019, JPMorgan wrote. Price increases generally are expected to stay below recent averages.

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures End Mixed -- Market Talk

15:49 ET - Livestock futures end mixed after last week's rally on news of growing swine disease outbreaks abroad. CME hog futures rise 0.4% and cattle futures fall 0.3%. Experts say traders are watching for disruption of slaughter at hog processors in the Carolinas in the wake of tropical storm Florence, which could put pressure on prices. "I don't think we'll see a lot of loss of life (of hogs)," says Steve Wagner of CHS Hedging. "It looks like while (the tropical storm) is a large event, it's one that they're well prepared for." (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

CASH MARKETS

Zumbrota, Minn Hog Steady at $32.00 - Sep 17 Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market are steady at $32.00 per hundredweight. Sow prices are steady to $1.00 lower. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $21.00-$23.00, 450-500 pounds are $22.00-$23.00 and those over 500 pounds are at $24.00-$25.00. The day's total run is estimated at 100 head. Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association. Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Sep 17 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Sep 17 +$ 44.31 +$ 27.85 Sep 14 +$ 46.44 +$ 24.58 Sep 13 +$ 37.95 +$ 18.00 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 107.0 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 105.2 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Monday rose $1.77 per hundred pounds, to $206.04, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 91 cents per hundred pounds, to $197.38. The total load count was 89. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.52, to $74.69 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.