LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

United Natural Foods Shares Plunge After Lower Profit, Sales Miss

United Natural Foods Inc.'s (UNFI) shares fell 10% in after-hours trading after the company reported stronger sales in the latest period but that its margins shrunk on higher-than-expected freight costs and a shift in its customer mix.

United Natural Foods posted a fourth-quarter profit of $32.8 million, or 64 cents a share, down from $38.9 million, or 76 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 11% in the period as the food distributor continued to benefit from stronger sales to Amazon.com Inc.'s Whole Foods Market.

Cargill Recalls 66 Tons of Beef for Possible E.Coli Contamination

A Cargill Inc. unit is recalling about 66 tons of ground-beef products over concerns about possible E.coli contamination after an outbreak that has left one person dead an another 17 ill, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The agency said Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling 132,606 pounds of products made on June 21 that may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O26. The products, with a use or freeze-by date of July 11, were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Darden CEO Is Sour on Home Delivery -- Market Talk

10:49 ET - Darden Restaurants CEO Gene Lee tells analysts Darden doesn't have a taste for home delivery at the moment. "Right now, we have no interest in delivering a $10 meal" to a customer's house, Lee says on the 1Q conference call, adding that the company's goal is to entice customers to come to a restaurant for pick-up. He adds he doesn't "anticipate entering into a third-party delivery agreement in a meaningful way. There are things that I really don't like about that business." Darden's off 0.4% to $117.47. (allison.prang@wsj.com; @AllisonPrang)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Nestlé Sharpens Focus on Food and Beverages With Review of Skin-Health Unit -- 2nd Update

Nestlé SA is exploring strategic options for its skin-health unit, a business analysts say could fetch $4.1 billion, its latest move to narrow its focus to food and beverages as it faces pressure from an activist investor.

The Swiss consumer goods giant Thursday didn't specifically say the unit, which generated 2017 revenue of 2.7 billion Swiss francs ($2.79 billion), was up for sale but such reviews often end with a disposal. Nestlé recently sold its U.S. confectionery and Gerber life-insurance businesses after similar reviews.

Lilly Spinoff Elanco Animal Health Surges Early in Market Debut -- Market Mover

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc. rose 37% from its initial public offering price early in its market debut Thursday. Eli Lilly & Co. took public a minority stake in its animal-drug business after it began to explore options for the unit last year. Elanco is trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ELAN. Through the first six months of the year on a pro-forma basis, Elanco reported a net loss of $31.9 million on $1.51 billion in revenue. Elanco sold 62.9 million shares of stock for $24 each. (bowdeya.tweh@wsj.com; @BowKnowsBiz)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures End Mixed -- Market Talk

15:32 ET - Hog futures follow cash markets higher Thursday, with CME hog futures gaining 0.7%, while cattle futures edge lower. Average hog prices have gained about $7 so far this week, analysts say. "What's occurred in the cash hog market over the last two to three weeks is truly remarkable," says Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services. Traders are also watching for updates on growing outbreaks in Europe and Asia of swine disease, as well as hog deaths and the progress of meat processors like Smithfield Foods resuming operations after tropical storm Florence. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

CASH MARKETS

Zumbrota, Minn Hog Steady at $34.00 - Sep 20

Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market are steady at $34.00 per hundredweight.

Sow prices are steady. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $21.00-$23.00, 450-500 pounds are $21.00-$23.00 and those over 500 pounds are at $24.00-$26.00.

The day's total run is estimated at 100 head.

Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association.

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Sep 20 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Sep 20 +$ 35.56 +$ 35.40 Sep 19 +$ 36.38 +$ 32.02 Sep 18 +$ 42.94 +$ 31.14 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 106.8 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 103.4 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose 27 cents per hundred pounds, to $204.52, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 73 cents per hundred pounds, to $194.91. The total load count was 150. Wholesale pork prices rose $1.57, to $78.20 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.