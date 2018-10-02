LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

New Tyson CEO Aims to Stabilize Meat Business -- Market Talk

09:37 ET - Newly installed Tyson Foods CEO Noel White says "stabilizing" the core meat-processing business is among his top priorities as he takes the helm this week from predecessor Tom Hayes, whose surprise exit was announced two weeks ago. Tyson's pork and chicken businesses have struggled with low prices and slackened demand due to a domestic oversupply of meat and trade barriers in big export markets like Mexico and China. White says in a post on Tyson's website that expanding services like pre-cut beef and pork products can help insulate Tyson from commodity-market swings, by letting Tyson charge a bit more for additional processing. "We've come a long way, but we're still not as insulated as we'd like to be from earnings volatility," he writes. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

New Tyson Boss Loves Imitation Meat, Too -- Market Talk

10:03 ET - Former Tyson CEO Tom Hayes surprised some inside and outside the biggest US meat company with his emphasis on new environmental goals, and investments in products meant to replace traditionally raised meat -- part of a broader effort to remake Tyson as a modern food company. His replacement, Noel White, is a meatpacking veteran, but says Tyson will stay that course. In a blog post, White uses all-caps in reference to Tyson's target to cut greenhouse gas emissions 30% by 2030, and says the Arkansas company will "keep pursuing new opportunities for disruption," such as alternative proteins and other investments through Tyson's venture-capital arm. (jacob.bunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Blue Apron Ups Delivery Options with Grubhub -- Market Talk

08:57 ET - Blue Apron is speeding up delivery by offering its meal-kits on-demand through Grubhub and Seamless as it seeks to stem customer losses. The meal-kit pioneer says it will deliver its meals in parts of New York City through GrubHub, with future expansion plans. The meals will be quicker to prepare than other Blue Apron options. Meal-kit companies have struggled to keep customers loyal with subscriptions, and are increasingly branching out into a la carte options at supermarkets and online to attract business. (heather.haddon@wsj.com; @heatherhaddon)

Grain Futures Extend Gains on Trade Optimism

Grain futures finished higher Tuesday, extending Monday's gains as traders watch for more developments in trade negotiations and opportunities for increasing U.S. exports. November soybean contracts rose 1% to $8.66 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. Corn contracts for December delivery gained 0.5%, and wheat contracts for December delivery rose 1.9%.

Livestock Futures End Mixed -- Market Talk

15:41 ET - CME hog futures fall 1.2% while cattle futures gain 0.4%. "Hog futures got ahead of themselves," says Tomm Pfitzenmaier of Summit Commodity Brokerage. Hog futures have rallied on reports of swine disease abroad, tropical storm Florence-related slaughter delays and trade resolutions in recent weeks. Pfitzenmaier says the market is now correcting after overbuying. Cash prices are mostly steady, which Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services calls a "major victory" given the current season. "The fact that cash is holding onto the gains since (tropical storm) Florence hit is remarkable," Smith says. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

Zumbrota, Minn Hog Steady at $40.00 - Oct 2

Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market are steady at $40.00 per hundredweight. Sow prices are steady. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $24.00-$25.00, 450-500 pounds are $24.00-$25.00 and those over 500 pounds are at $27.00-$29.00.

The day's total run is estimated at 150 head.

Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association.

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Oct 2 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Oct 2 +$ 29.61 +$ 38.43 Oct 1 +$ 31.00 +$ 39.12 Sep 28 +$ 28.51 +$ 36.86 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 103.5 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 102.6 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday fell 19 cents per hundred pounds, to $204.89, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 65 cents per hundred pounds, to $193.98. The total load count was 117. Wholesale pork prices fell 32 cents, to $79.61 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.