LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

Activist Urges Papa John's to Focus on Pizza

The activist investor in Papa John's International Inc. wants the pizza chain's leaders to stop feuding with its founder. "We want to get back to the business of selling pizza and away from the business of dealing with controversy," Ted White, a managing director of Legion Partners Asset Management LLC, said in an interview.

Tesco Shares Fall on 1st Half Adjusted Operating Profit Miss

Shares in Tesco PLC (TSCO.LN) fell sharply on Wednesday after the company reported a first-half headline operating profit below market expectations, although its pretax profit and revenue for the period rose on year. The U.K.'s biggest grocer by market share made a group operating profit before exceptional items and amortization of 933 million pounds ($1.21 billion) for the 26 weeks ended Aug. 25, missing the market consensus of GBP992 million.

Hog Futures Extend Losses -- Market Talk

15:21 ET - CME hog futures extend losses Wednesday, with contracts for December delivery falling 3.4% to 57.150 cents a pound. The US has record supplies of hogs as of Sept. 1, said US Commodities president Don Roose, though strong domestic demand and exports have helped support prices. Traders are watching the African swine fever outbreak abroad that started in China, which is the world's largest hog producer. Cattle futures fell 0.9%. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

Zumbrota, Minn, Hogs Steady at $40.00 - Oct 3

Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market are steady at $40.00 per hundredweight.

Sow prices are steady. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $24.00-$25.00, 450-500 pounds are $24.00-$25.00 and those over 500 pounds are at $27.00-$29.00.

The day's total run is estimated at 100 head.

Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association.

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Oct 3 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Oct 3 +$ 29.62 +$ 35.91 Oct 2 +$ 29.61 +$ 38.43 Oct 1 +$ 31.00 +$ 39.12 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 103.6 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.5 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday fell 47 cents per hundred pounds, to $204.42, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell $1.68 per hundred pounds, to $192.30. The total load count was 158. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.17, to $78.44 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.