LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Food Banks Reap Unexpected Bounty From Trade Disputes

Food banks across the U.S. are gearing up for an influx of pork, apples and cheese when trucks begin delivering $1.2 billion of agricultural products the government agreed to buy from farmers to ease the pain of tariffs.

The government will buy the food over four quarters beginning this month, according to the Agriculture Department. Feeding America, a nationwide network of 200 food banks, said the food will be parceled out over 18 months and will add 950 million pounds to the roughly 700 million pounds already flowing annually to food banks.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Trade Deficits with China, Mexico Reach Record Highs -- Market Talk

08:39 ET - The trade deficit with key US trading partners China and Mexico reached a record high in August, the Commerce Department said. The deficit with China was $38.6B in August, and had expanded 9% through eight months in 2018 versus the same period on 2017. The gap with Mexico was $8.7B in August, and had expanded 11% year to date. The trade deficit is widening overall because a strong US economy is propelling purchases of foreign products. (eric.morath@wsj.com; @ericmorath)

Canada's Trade Balance Moved to Surplus in August

OTTAWA -- Canada's trade balance with the rest of the world moved into a surplus position for the first time in nearly two years as imports and exports both fell.

Canada posted a trade surplus in August of 526 million Canadian dollars ($408 million), Statistics Canada said Friday, marking the first surplus since December of 2016.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Rally After Three Lower Sessions -- Market Talk

15:00 ET - CME hog futures climb 4% Friday. Analysts say they anticipate a recovery into next week after futures saw three days of declines. Futures are supported by reports of African swine fever spreading in China, the world's largest pork producer, the agreement between the US and Canada regarding a revised Nafta, and strong consumer demand, analysts say. Cash markets are trading better than experts anticipated in recent weeks, but are expected to trade lower as supplies expand amid increasing slaughter. Cattle futures edge lower, down 0.2%. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

CASH MARKETS

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Oct 5 Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Oct 5 +$ 24.04 +$ 34.36 Oct 4 +$ 26.60 +$ 35.46 Oct 3 +$ 29.62 +$ 35.91 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 103.1 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 102.4 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Friday fell 61 cents per hundred pounds, to $203.25, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 24 cents per hundred pounds, to $191.74. The total load count was 112. Wholesale pork prices fell 51 cents, to $77.72 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.