LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Third Point Warns Campbell Against Filling CEO Job

Activist investor Third Point LLC warned Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) not to fill the open chief executive position at the food company ahead of its next annual meeting, which is scheduled for Nov. 29.

In September, the activist investing firm led by Dan Loeb launched a proxy fight to replace the entire board at Campbell, which lost its former chief earlier this year amid flagging sales. Third Point and its allies now own about 10% of Campbell's stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Buys Featherland Egg Farms's Production Assets

Egg producer Cal-Maine Foods Inc. said Wednesday it is buying Featherland Egg Farms Inc., a deal that would bolster its production capabilities.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Featherland operates processing facilities with the current capacity for about 600,000 laying hens, a feed mill, and related production and distribution facilities near Marion, Texas.

Chinese Hog Prices Liable to Keep Rising -- Market Talk

0703 GMT - The six-week suspension of WH's Henan plant due to African swine fever should ultimately have just a "mildly negative impact" on the pork heavyweight's 3Q results, predicts bull Daiwa. That as it sees pork prices rising more into next year amid higher grain costs in China and swine fever halting some hog transport. At the same time, the investment bank cuts WH's EPS forecasts 1-8% through 2020 on lower fresh-pork margins in the US and lowers its stock target 14% to HK$8.20 while cutting projected P/E multiples. WH is up 1.4% today at HK$5.89, trimming the year's skid to 33%. (john.wu@wsj.com)

STORIES OF INTEREST

Trump's Ethanol Move 'Immaterial' to Corn Demand -- Market Talk

09:36 ET - Farm groups welcomed President Trump's endorsement for higher ethanol blend fuels to be sold year-round, but the move won't much budge corn prices from the low levels they've been at for years now, according to JPMorgan. Allowing "E15" blends--gasoline made with 15% ethanol--to be sold from June 1 to Sept 15 will face intense opposition from the petroleum industry, though the Trump administration's hoping it will shore up tariff-hit farmers' spirits, and their political support. The likely impact on ethanol and corn demand, JPMorgan says, "in the foreseeable future is immaterial." (Jacobbunge@wsj.com; @jacobbunge)

Farm Tractor Sales Continue to Flash Strength -- Market Talk

15:32 ET - Retail sales of high-horsepower, two-wheel-drive farm tractors rose 16% in the US and Canada during September vs. last year. For the 3Q, tractor sales were up 22%, reports the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. Sales of harvesting combines rose 4% in September off a small base. The persistent growth in farm equipment sales this year in the midst of weak conditions in the broader farm economy has been a head-scratcher for farm sector analysts. Farm incomes in the U.S. are expected to decline by about 13% this year because of weak crop prices. The early forecast for 2019 doesn't appear to be much of an improvement over 2018. (robert.tita@wsj.com; @bob_tita)

FUTURES MARKETS

Livestock Futures Finish Lower -- Market Talk

14:51 ET - Cattle and hog futures end lower, as CME hog contracts for December delivery fall 1.1% to 55.950c/pound and December cattle contracts fall 0.6%. Dennis Smith of Archer Financial Services says reports of a fatality at the Smithfield Tar Heel plant Tuesday could affect hog slaughter numbers. Abroad, China has banned the import of pig and pig products from Belgium after the latest outbreak of African swine fever, analysts say. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

CASH MARKETS

Zumbrota, Minn Hog Steady at $40.00 - Oct 10

Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market are steady at $40.00 per hundredweight.

Sow prices are steady. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $27.00-$28.00, 450-500 pounds are $27.00-$28.00 and those over 500 pounds are at $30.00-$32.00.

The day's total run is estimated at 100 head.

Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association.

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Oct 10 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Oct 10 +$ 26.72 +$ 33.83 Oct 9 +$ 23.99 +$ 33.57 Oct 8 +$ 24.90 +$ 33.33 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 102.9 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.6 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Wednesday fell 74 cents per hundred pounds, to $202.11, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices fell 95 cents per hundred pounds, to $191.77. The total load count was 131. Wholesale pork prices rose 12 cents, to $77.47 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.