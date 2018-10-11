LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Yum! Brands Names New President of Pizza Hut International

The managing director for Pizza Hut Asia-Pacific will become president of Pizza Hut International, Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) said Thursday.

Vipul Chawla, 50 years old, will start his new job Dec. 3, Yum! Brands said. He will report to Yum! Brands CEO Greg Creed. Mr. Chawla started at Yum! in 2011.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Grain Markets Rise on Lower Soybean, Corn Production Estimates

Grain markets are rising after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its production and yield forecasts for domestic corn, taking traders by surprise.

The agency said on Thursday that corn production for 2018-19 is forecasted at 14.78 billion bushels, lower than what analysts and traders were expecting, down 49 million bushels from the prior month due to reduced yield forecasts.

Glanbia Agrees to Buy SlimFast for $350 Mln

Nutrition group Glanbia PLC (GLAPY) said Thursday that it has agreed to buy weight-management and health-and-wellness brand SlimFast for $350 million.

Ireland-headquartered Glanbia said it expects its deal with the owners of KSF Holdings LLP and HNS Intermediate Corporation, who collectively own SlimFast, to close before the end of 2018.

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Finish Down On Slower Slaughter Pace -- Market Talk

15:08 ET - Livestock futures end mixed, as December cattle contracts rise 0.2% and December hog contacts fall 2.7%. Analysts say the pace of hog slaughter has been lower than expected compared to the same time in prior years, partially due to delays related to tropical storm Florence. Hurricane Michael is also causing disruptions in slaughter for meat processors around the Carolinas, analysts say. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

CASH MARKETS

Zumbrota, Minn Hog Steady at $40.00 - Oct 11

Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market are steady at $40.00 per hundredweight.

Sow prices are steady. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $27.00-$28.00, 450-500 pounds are $27.00-$28.00 and those over 500 pounds are at $30.00-$32.00.

The day's total run is estimated at 100 head.

Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association.

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Oct 11 All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Oct 11 +$ 27.15 +$ 32.45 Oct 10 +$ 27.15 +$ 33.83 Oct 9 +$ 23.99 +$ 33.57 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 102.6 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.6 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Thursday rose 40 cents per hundred pounds, to $202.51, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 72 cents per hundred pounds, to $192.49. The total load count was 136. Wholesale pork prices fell 64 cents, to $76.83 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.