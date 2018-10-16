LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES

Del Taco Restaurants Misses on Sales, Lowers Outlook

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) reported a profit for the third quarter of $5.9 million, or 15 cents a share, up from $5.1 million, or 13 cents a share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were 15 cents a share, beating the 14 cents a share analysts polled by Refinitiv were looking for.

Total revenue for the Mexican-American quick service restaurant chain rose 6.2% to $117.8 million, missing the consensus forecast of $119.8 million.

STORIES OF INTEREST

Grain Futures End Lower as Weather Clears

Grain futures closed lower, erasing some of Monday's gains as clearer skies in the Midwest allow farmers to resume harvesting corn and soybeans this week.

Soybean contracts for November delivery fell 0.8% to $8.84 3/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. December corn contracts fell 0.8% and December wheat contracts fell 0.3%.

Should Starbucks Lower its Long-Term Growth Targets? -- Market Talk

14:09 ET - Some analysts expect Starbucks to lower its long-term growth targets again to be more in line with a company that has reached maturity in some markets. The coffee giant has issued long-term annual growth targets that have been too aggressive twice in the last two years and Cowen thinks the appointment of a new CFO will be the catalyst for lowering targets to what it says is a more realistic range of 1% to 3% global same-store sales growth, down from the existing 3% to 5% target. "We believe this represents a range that the company can comfortably execute against, and desirably even exceed," Cowen notes, adding that an update could come in December, when Starbucks hosts an investor meeting. (julie.jargon@wsj.com)

FUTURES MARKETS

Hog Futures Get Support From Holiday Demand -- Market Talk

15:07 ET - Livestock futures end mixed, as CME hog futures rise 0.2% to 56.875 cents a pound, while cattle futures fall 0.3% Tuesday. Analysts say that holiday pork demand is helping support prices while traders also watch for developments regarding the outbreaks of the highly contagious African swine fever in countries like China, which is the world's largest pork producer. (francesca.fontana@wsj.com; @francescamarief)

CASH MARKETS

Zumbrota, Minn Hog Steady at $40.00 - Oct 16

Barrow and gilt prices at the Zumbrota, Minn., livestock market are steady at $40.00 per hundredweight. Sow prices are steady to $1.00 higher. Sows weighing 400-450 pounds are at $31.00-$33.00, 450-500 pounds are $31.00-$33.00 and those over 500 pounds are at $34.00-$36.00.

The day's total run is estimated at 100 head.

Prices are provided by the Central Livestock Association.

Estimated U.S. Pork Packer Margin Index - Oct 16 This report reflects U.S. pork packer processing margins. The margin indices are calculated using current cash hog or carcass values and wholesale pork cutout values and may not reflect actual margins at the plants. These estimates reflect the general health of the industry and are not meant to be indicative of any particular company or plant. Source: USDA, based on Wall Street Journal calculations All figures are on a per-head basis. Date Standard Margin Estimated margin Operating Index at vertically - integrated operations * Oct 16 +$ 34.85 +$ 36.02 Oct 15 +$ 37.65 +$ 39.20 Oct 12 +$ 33.09 +$ 36.02 * Based on Iowa State University's latest estimated cost of production. A positive number indicates a processing margin above the cost of production of the animals. Beef-O-Meter This report compares the USDA's latest beef carcass composite values as a percentage of their respective year-ago prices. Beef For Today Choice 103.5 (Percent of Year-Ago) Select 101.4 USDA Boxed Beef, Pork Reports

Wholesale choice-grade beef prices Tuesday fell 19 cents per hundred pounds, to $204.61, according to the USDA. Select-grade prices rose 66 cents per hundred pounds, to $192.55. The total load count was 133. Wholesale pork prices fell $1.48, to $78.49 a hundred pounds, based on Omaha, Neb., price quotes.